An episode of “Our Christian Heritage” featuring host Randy Melchert’s visit to Lawrence County seeking to learn more about hymnwriter Ira Sankey is available for viewing online.
Filmed in July 2020, the production of Christian television station WVCY-TV in Milwaukee can be viewed at https://www.vcy.tv/our-christian-heritage-with-randy-melchert/videos/04-our-christian-heritage-ira-sankey-and-his-songs.
The segment features Melchert’s visit to the Lawrence County Historical Society and talk with then board president Ed Petrus. The two discuss the lasting influence of Sankey, who was born in Edinburg in 1840 and lived in New Castle before traveling the world with evangelist Dwight Moody.
Petrus also plays a few of the hymnwriter’s works on Sankey’s pump organ, which is owned by the Historical Society. Also housed in Sankey’s namesake room at the Clavelli History Center are original hymnals, photographs and letters.
“We wanted to feature Christian historic sites that not everyone’s heard of,” Melchert noted during his visit. “We wanted to show that Ira Sankey was more than just a line in a footnote as the author of a hymn. People are still being blessed by what God laid on his heart 100 years ago.”
