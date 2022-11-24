The New Castle News asked kindergarteners from the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center in the New Castle Area School District how they would prepare a Thanksgiving dinner. Below are their answers.
Mrs. Malley’s class
Arden Amabile: First, go get one at the store. Next, put it in a pot. Then, cook it. Cook at 100 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with a fork.
Jemeelat Arowokoko: First, buy it at the store. Next, cook it. Then, cut it. Cook at 10 degrees for 40 minutes. Serve with lettuce and water.
Damon Bailey: First, cut it up. Next, put it in the stove. Then, cook it. Cook at 1 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with salad and chocolate.
Greyson Beighley: First, get one at the store. Next, put it in the oven. Then, cook it. Cook at 5 degrees for 4 minutes. Serve with a fork and a spoon.
Allegra Bulisco: First, you have to get stuff out of the turkey. Next, put it in a bowl. Then, cook it. Cook at 1 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with leaves and water.
Casen Cain: First, you have to wash it. Next, put it in a pot. Then, cook it. Cook at 458 degrees for 40 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Ja-Vhan Freeman: First, get the seasoning out. Next, get the turkey out. Then, put it on a tray. Cook at 8 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve with a plate.
Paris Gardner: First, cut it up. Next, cook it. Then, put it on the plate. Cook at 4 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with a fork.
Aiden Gorsuch: First, chop it up. Next, put it in the oven. Then, cook it. Cook at 6 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with cranberries.
Taavia Jackson: First, cut it up. Next, wash it. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 40 degrees for 100 minutes. Serve with a fork and a spoon.
Jaina Jenista: First, get one at Walmart. Next, put it in the oven. Then, cook it. Cook at 7 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with forks and fruit juice.
Jamier Kaster: First, get one from the store. Next, put it on a plate. Then, cook it. Cook at 10 degrees for 7 minutes. Serve with lemonade.
Avionna Kerr: First, put it in a pan. Next, put salt in there. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 2 degrees for 8 minutes. Serve with a fork.
Michael Lombardo: First, buy a turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then, you burn it up. Cook at 7 degrees for 7 minutes. Serve with salt.
Emeliah Murphy: First, get a pan. Next, put it on it. Then, cook it. Cook at 5 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with a fork.
Aria Owens: First, get one at the store. Next, put it on a tray. Then, you have to bake it. Cook at 100 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with a knife and water.
Marco Panella: First, get one at the store. Next, bake it. Then, eat it. Cook at 250 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Vaunno Pierce: First, make the bones of the turkey. Next, make the meat. Then, warm it up. Cook at 35 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with bread, lemonade or Sprite.
DaJuan Poindexter: First, cook it. Next, all the colors. Then, the turkey is done. Cook at 2 degrees for 3 minutes. Serve with spoons.
Buck Rodgers: First, get a turkey from the store. Next, get the stuff out of it. Then, cook it. Cook at 5 degrees for 3 minutes. Serve with salt and chocolate milk.
Inez Scheuring: First, buy one at the store. Next, put it in a pan. Then, put in the oven. Cook at 10 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with donuts and watermelon.
Peighton Snowden: First, cut the turkey. Next, wash the turkey. Then, get the table ready. Cook at 9 degrees for 7 hours. Serve with spoons and forks.
Mrs. Fleo’s class
Isabella Bratcher: First, you clean it. Next, you put it in the oven. Then, you cook it. Cook at 10 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with corn.
Jaxon Bruce: First, put it in the oven. Next, take it out. Then, cut it. Cook at 20 degrees for 6 minutes. Serve with corn.
Mea Byler: First, you wash the turkey. Next, you put it in the oven. Then, you cook it. Cook at 10 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with sausage.
Levi Collins: First, you cook it. Next, you kill it. Then, you put it in the oven. Cook at fifty hundred degrees for long minutes. Serve with chicken.
Autumn Cottrill: First, put it in the oven. Next, you cut it. Then, you put garlic on it. Cook at 80 degrees for 9 minutes. Serve with salad.
Camila LaScinta Santiago: First, you wash the turkey. Next, you cut the turkey. Then, you put the condiments on. Cook at 400 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with mac and cheese.
Jainely Jimenez Lazu: First, cook with food and meat. Next, heat it up. Then, eat it. Cook at 7 degrees for 4 minutes. Serve with rice and eggs.
Jayce Perrine: First, you put it in the oven. Next, you clean it. Then, you cook it. Cook at 10 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with salad.
Charley Romeo: First, put in the oven. Next, put salt on it. Then, take it out. Cook at 30 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with corn.
Jaxson Stratton: First, put it in the oven. Next, put it on the stove. Then, put it in the microwave. Cook at 1,000 degrees for 45 minutes. Serve with a plate.
Maverick Ward: First, put the turkey in the oven. Next, wait. Then, put eggs and gravy on it. Cook at 2% for 20 minutes. Serve with salad.
Thomas Whitten: First, put in the grill. Next, take out. Then, eat it. Cook at 7 degrees for 7 minutes. Serve with knife and fork.
Cameron Williams: First, put it in the oven. Next, you cut it. Then, put it in the microwave. Cook at 20 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with lettuce.
Mrs. Lloyd’s Class
Jacob Clark: First, go get a turkey from the store. Next, wash it. Then, put salt and pepper. Cook at 500 degrees for 2 hours. Serve with potatoes and corn.
Kyle Vignovich: First, cook it by putting it in the oven on medium for 11 hours and 22 minutes. Put salt on and eat with French fries and chicken nuggets.
Aaron Altman: First, go get a turkey from the store. Next, bake it in the oven really hot for 10 minutes. Serve with corn and gravy.
Rachel Held: First, buy a turkey with mommy. Next, cook it in the oven for a long time. Serve with bread and chicken.
Olivia Stouffer: First, go get the turkey from the store. Next, put seasoning on the turkey. Then, cook in the oven at 200 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with pumpkin pie.
Gage Bable: First, buy a turkey at the cooking place. Next, salt it. Then, put it in the oven for 26 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Madison Clemmer: First, go get a turkey from the store. Then, put in the oven and cook it really hot for 20 minutes. Serve with ham and corn.
Nathan Stark: First, go buy a turkey at the store or market. Next, water it, let it dry then put it in oven. Cook at 100 degrees for a little bit or 1 hour. Serve with toppings and gravy.
Vincent Johgrass: First, buy a turkey at the store. Next, wash and put in the oven. Cook at 100 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve with ketchup and mustard.
Zoe Corner: First, go get a turkey at the store. Next, take it home and cook on the stove. Cook on the stove for 4 days. Serve with salt and garlic bread.
Marcus Stanton: First, buy a turkey at the store. Next, put in the oven and cook for 200 minutes. Serve with chicken fries and mashed potatoes.
Ava Williams: First, wash the turkey. Next, cook in the oven for 10 minutes until it’s done. Serve with ketchup.
Cameron Carter: First, go buy a turkey at Walmart. Next, cook on the stove for 10 minutes. Serve with pizza and mashed potatoes.
Keilianyz Colon: First, go get a turkey at the store. Next, season it up. Then, put in the oven. Cook at 12,345 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with green lettuce and pepper.
Barry Kracke: First, go get a turkey from the neighbors. Put on crazy sauce. Cook in the oven at 100 degrees for 1 hour. Serve with sweet potatoes and salad.
Mia Smith: First, buy a turkey at Walmart. Next, take out and cook it in the oven. Cook for 100 minutes. Serve with pineapple.
Khai Parchman: First, buy a turkey at the store. Put on salt and pepper. Then, cook in the microwave or stove at 100 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with corn and green beans.
Carly Roupp: First, go get a turkey at Walmart. Next, get a pan and cook it on the stove. Cook at 80 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with forks and spoons.
Joshua Jones: First, go get the turkey from the freezer. Next, cut it up and cook in the oven at 29 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with potatoes and beans.
Rossanna Schoonmaker: First, go to the store and buy a turkey. Next, clean it up and put in the oven. Cook at 100 degrees for 56 minutes. Serve with pizza.
Mason Watters: First, buy a turkey at the store. Next, cook in the oven and make it hot. Cook at 100 degrees for 1 hour. Serve with BBQ sauce.
Camilla Vignovich: First, go get a turkey at Walmart. Next, put spray stuff on the pan. Then, cook in the oven for 20 minutes. Serve with asparagus and steak.
Kiba McKissick: First, buy a turkey at Walmart. Next, put in the microwave. Cook for 20 minutes. Serve with corn and potatoes.
Mrs. DeRosa’s class
Cayne Thomas: First, you season it. Next, turn the oven. Then, cook it. Cook at 100 degrees for 100 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes with gravy.
Israel Jackson: First, put vegetables on the turkey. Next, put only pepper on it. Then, put it on the oven. Cook at 600 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with potatoes.
Elizabeth Bailey: First, you put peanut butter and jelly on it. Next, you put salami on top of the bones. Then, put it in the microwave. Cook for 60 minutes. Serve with salad.
Raina Stocker: First, you put lettuce in the turkey. Next, pepper it. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 600 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Zylen Calhoun: First, put pepper on it. Next, salt it. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 600 degrees for 6 minutes. Serve with mac and cheese.
Nah’ledge Stokes: First, you put salt on it. Next, you put cooking juice on it. Then, you put it on the grill. Cook for 5 minutes. Serve with fish.
Cameron Angry: First, put soy sauce on it. Next, put salt and lettuce on it. Then, put it on the stove with more seasoning. Cook for 35 minutes. Serve with lemons and cake.
Katie Kozora: First, you wash it and dry it. Next, put cheese on it. Then, cook it on the stove. Cook at 600 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with mac and cheese.
Ne’vaeh Madison: First, you put pepper and onions on it. Next, you bake it in the kitchen. Then, you put it in the microwave. Cook at 6 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with chicken.
Ma’Kya Rucker: First, you put it in a pan. Next, you put seasoned powder and vinegar on it. Then, you put it in the oven. Cook at 60 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with salt.
Jaulina Talley: First, you wash your hands. Next, get the turkey. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 13 degrees for 31 minutes. Serve with donuts.
Carter Taylor: First, you put ketchup on the turkey. Next, you put sprinkles in the ketchup. Then, I put it in my room to cook. Cook at 100 degrees for 200 minutes. Serve with ice cream.
Amonna Zaboroski: First, put salt and sugar on it. Next, put cooked leaves in it. Then, put it in the microwave and cook it until it pops. Cook in the microwave for 22 minutes. Serve with pizza.
Brendan Shropshire: First, boil it. Next, put salt on it. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 40 degrees for 16 minutes. Serve with hot dogs.
Joseph Gardner: First, you kill it. Next, you take the legs, head and skin off. Then, you put it in the oven. Cook at 100 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes and peas.
Maddox Antol: First, you kill it. Next, you put ice cream on it. Then, you cook it in the oven. Cook at 600 degrees for 100 minutes. Serve with waffles.
Inya Smith: First, put sauce on it. Next, put vegetables in it. Then, cook it in a pot. Cook at 600 degrees for 8 minutes. Serve with ketchup.
Jessneri Rivera: First, you put it on a plate. Next, it gets ketchup on the skin. Then, cut the feet off. Cook at 100 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with potatoes.
Jayonna Burt: First, you wash the turkey. Next, you season it. Then, it goes in the oven. Cook at 5 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Izabella McCrumb: First, cook broccoli. Next, make pie. Then, it makes me happy to have carrots. Cook at 4 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with tomatoes.
Mrs. Pallerino’s class
Jensen Short: First, buy it at the store. Next, clean it and cut it. Then, cook it. Cook at 5 degrees for 500 minutes. Serve with pie.
Jonathan Short: First, buy it at the farm. Next, fix it up and clean it. Then, talk to it. Cook at 7 degrees at 2 minutes. Serve with bacon!
Aniyah Mack-Stone: First, go to the farm. Next, clean it and take the feathers. Then, stuff it with bread. Cook at 10 degrees for 200 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Zadalynne Booker: First, buy the turkey. Next, unwrap it and put in microwave to thaw. Then, cook it. Cook at 10 degrees for 500 degrees. Serve with corn.
Naomi Corner: First, buy it at Walmart. Next, clean it. Then, stuff it and put in the oven. Cook at 5 degrees for 300 minutes. Serve with potatoes and gravy.
JayLynn Young: First, buy it at Walmart. Next, open it up and stuff it with bread. Then, put it on the grill. Cook at 100 degrees for 200 minutes. Serve with plates.
Taeyna Clark: First, buy it at the Dollar Store. Next, open it up and clean it. Then, cook it. Cook at 7 degrees for 200 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Sa’Vaughn Bailey: First, by it. Next, open it up and stuff it. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 12 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve with gravy and fruit.
Ava Winchester: First, open it up. Next, clean it. Then, stuff it and cook at 4 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with corn and gravy.
Dorothy Conti: First, clean it. Next, stuff it. Then, cook it in the oven. Cook at 60 minutes for 300 minutes. Serve with applesauce.
Chase McKelvey: First, buy it from the store. Next, heat the oven. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 10 degrees for 7 minutes. Serve with a fork.
Robert Bey: First stir it. Next, stuff it. Then, put in oven. Cook at 400 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with ketchup.
Elijah Hodge: First, put in the refrigerator. Next, put bread on top. Then, put in the oven. Cook at 50 degrees for 55 minutes. Serve with ketchup.
James Foley: First, go to Walmart. Next, put it in the refrigerator and clean it. Then, cook it. Cook at 5 degrees for 500 minutes. Serve with corn and rolls.
Riley Anderson: First, go to Giant Eagle. Next, clean it, cut it and stuff it. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 100 degrees for 100 minutes. Serve with salt and pepper!
Jacob Miller: First, go to Giant Eagle. Next, put it in the refrigerator and clean it. Then, stuff it with filling. Cook at 100 degrees for 100 minutes. Serve with bacon and rice.
Armoni Pagley: First, go to Walmart. Next, put it in the refrigerator. Then, unwrap it and cook. Cook at 10 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with bananas!
Sincere Madison: First, stop at the Dollar Store. Next, clean it and stuff it with macaroni. Then, cook it at 5 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with nice plates.
Lucia Lalama: First, buy turkey at the store. Next, put in pan and put stuff all over it. Then, bake in the oven. Cook at 100 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with corn and bread.
Mrs. Anderson’s class
Jolena Commings: First, cut it up. Next, put it in the oven. Then, eat it. Cook at 6 degrees for seven minutes. Serve with sauce.
Carolyn Milton: First, put it in the oven. Next, take the turkey out. Then, put sauce on it. Cook at 3 degrees for 3 minutes. Serve with sauce.
Maverick Taylor: First, put it in the oven. Next, take it out. Then, when it cools down, you eat it. Cook t 10 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with ranch.
Carson Reid: First, put the turkey in the oven. Next, put temperature to 16 degrees. Then, take it out of the oven and eat it. Cook at 16 degrees for six minutes. Serve with ham.
Madison Guy: First, cook it. Next, take it out of the oven. Then, eat it. Cook at 4 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with a fork.
Rosemarie Savage: First, put salt on it. Next, put pepper on it. Then cook it. Cook at 1 degree for 24 hours. Serve with a fork.
Naomi Alley: First, cook it in the oven. Next, take it out. Then, eat it. Cook at 1 degree for 1 minute. Serve with a fork.
Michael Wilson: First, cook it. Next, put it in the oven. Then, take it out of the oven. Cook at 0 degrees for 69 minutes. Serve with corn.
Callie Marshall: First, put it in the oven. Next, take it out of the oven. Cook at 30 degrees for 31 minutes. Serve for vegetables, such as carrots and broccoli.
Khyndness Hayes: First, put seasoning in it. Next, put sugar on it. Then, cook it in the oven. Cook at 6 degrees for a whole bunch of minutes. Serve with syrup and ketchup.
Grayson Cetor: First, cook it. Next, put some stuff on it. Then, fry it. Cook at “hot” degrees for five minutes. Serve with carrots.
Avaia Eggleston: First, put it in the oven. Next, take it out of the oven. Cook at 3 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with potatoes.
Eliona Gentry: First, season it. Next, put it in the oven. Then, take it out of the oven and eat it. Cook at 10 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with macaroni.
Daniel Baka: First, make the legs, arms, and legs. Next, put it in the oven. Then, take it out and eat it. Cook at 3 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with salad.
James Cummings: First, put it in the oven. Next, turn the oven up. Then, take the turkey out of the oven and eat it. Cook at 8 degrees for 7 minutes. Serve with barbecue sauce.
A’morae Annarumo: First, cook it in the oven. Next, take it out of the oven. Then, put it on a plate. Cook at “hot” degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with milk.
Ayvionna Samuels: First, put the meat in the oven. Next, put some salt on it. Then, eat it. Cook at 5 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with peas and pizza.
Quinton Rummel: First, cook it. Next, take it out of the oven. Then, slice it. Cook at “really hot” degrees for 40 minutes. Serve with macaroni and cheese.
Mark Robinson: First, put toppings on it. Next, cook it up in the microwave. Then, eat it. Cook at 5 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with hot sauce.
Jeremiah Jackson: First, put it in a basket. Next, cook it. Then, eat it. Cook at 48 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Ms. Flora’s class
Tryniti Lauderbaugh: First, wash it. Next, put pepper, garlic, salt, and onions on it. Then, stuff it with crackers and bake it. Cook at 7 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes and apple pie.
Serenity Jones: First, clean it good. Next, put pepper, garlic powder, onions, parsley, and butter on it. Then, bake it and stuff it. Cook at 50 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with bread, apple pie, and pumpkin pie.
Emma Platt: First, wash it. Next, put onions on it. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 400 degrees for 5 minutes. Served with baked potatoes.
Kamora Jett: First, put salt on it. Next, put red sugar on it. Then, butter it. Cook at 200 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with a spoon.
Geno DiGennaro: First, unwrap it. Next, put some parsley on it. Then, cook it. Cook at 600 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with bacon.
Philip Gallo: First, set the timer. Next, put salt and pepper on it. Then, bake it. Cook at 2,000 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with bread and butter.
Aeryn Kinterknecht: First, take the feathers off and wash it. Next, put pepper, salt, garlic, and onions on it. Then, stuff it with bread and bake it. Cook at 700 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with carrots and cucumbers.
Dolly Kelly: First, take the feathers off and wash it. Next, put pepper, salt, garlic, and onions on it. Then, cook it. Cook at 500 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve with carrots, bread and butter, and apple pie.
Ivylynn Nuzs: First, wash it. Next, put salt on it. Then, stuff it with vegetables. Cook at 600 degrees for 8 minutes. Serve with bread and carrots.
Gavin Maxwell: First, clean it with water. Next, put garlic, salt, and pepper on it. Then, stuff it and bake it. Cook at 400 degrees for 31 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Ryder Smith: First, wash it. Next, put salt, pepper, and stuff it. Then, bake it. Cook at 700 degrees for 21 minutes. Serve with rice.
River Collins: First, wash it. Next, put salt and garlic on it. Then, bake it and stuff it. Cook at 700 degrees for 4 minutes. Serve with salad and corn.
Kayden Ball: First, wash it. Next, put pepper, salt, and onions on it. Then, bake it. Cook at 400 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with chicken, cook, and broccoli.
Harmoni Redden: First, clean it. Next, put garlic, pepper, and salt on it. Then, bake it. Cook at 100 degrees for 8 minutes. Serve with corn and chicken.
Gionni Lawson: First, pluck the feathers. Next, put garlic on it. Then, cook it. Cook at 700 degrees for 7 minutes. Serve with corn.
Naiala Thomas: First, put it in water. Next, put pepper, salt, garlic, and onions on it. Then, stuff it with crackers and bake it. Cook at 500 degrees for 6 minutes. Serve with tomatoes and kiwi.
Michael Fish: First, wash it. Next, put salt and pepper on it. Then, stuff it with rice. Cook at 400 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with onions.
Xayvion Dodson: First, wash it with water. Next, put salt and oregano on it. Then, stuff it with noodles and bake it. Cook at 500 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with carrots and pumpkin pie.
Ariana Speidel: First, clean out the bones. Next, put pepper, salt and spinach on it. Then, stuff it with pepperoni and chocolate cookies. Cook at 100 million degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with salad and chocolate pie.
Effie Scheuring: First, clean it. Next, put salt and pepper on it. Then, bake it. Cook at 70 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve with strawberries and blueberries.
Jensen Bowers: No recipe given.
Mrs. Vitale’s class
Juliana Williams: First, put foil on it and good spices. Next, cook it. Then, let it sit for a minute. Cook at 16 degrees for 8 minutes.
Talia Bonyak: First, put salt, pepper, and rice on it. Next, cook it and save it for later. Cook at 6 degrees for 5 minutes.
Micah Whitmore: First, put it in the pan with salt and pepper. Next, put it in the fryer. Then, eat it with a work. Cook at 20 degrees for 40 minutes.
Alexander Vellone: First, put some seasoning on it. Next, put it in the oven. Then, take it out of the oven, put it on the table, and say it’s dinner time. Cook at 2 degrees for 2 minutes.
Diezel Jones: First, make the meat. Next, put salt on it. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 3 degrees for 10 minutes.
Cayden Phillips: First, peel it. Next, put it in the oven with honey on it to make it sweet. Cook at 100,000 degrees for 10,000 minutes.
Jaycob Rotar: First, put a tail on it and a turkey noise. Next, lemons on it and cook it. Then, eat it. Cook at 1,234 degrees for 4 minutes.
Aleeyah Swab: First, put cherries on it. Next, cook it outside in a circle thing. Then, eat it. Cook at 3 degrees for 10 minutes, or 30 seconds.
Stephen Sloas: First, add meat and put sugar on it. Next, put it in the oven. Cook at 7 degrees for 19 minutes.
Eli Mills: First, put salt on it. Next, cook it. Cook at 5 degrees for 6 minutes.
Elizabeth Maye: First, put it in a big pan. Next, put peppers on it. Then, cook it. Cook at 45 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with tomatoes.
Marcus Watson: First, put oil on it. Next, cut it. Then, eat it. Cook at 20 degrees for 20 minutes.
Zoey Perrine: First, put some orange and pink stuff on it. Next, put it in the oven. Then, cook it and it will taste good. Cook at 7 degrees for 5 minutes.
Mikkal Johnson: First, put salt and vinegar on it. Next, it in the oven. Then, cook it. Cook at 1 degree for 1 hour.
Jaden Heffner: First, get it. Next, put sugar and blueberries on it. Then, cook it. Cook at 2 degrees for 15 minutes.
Ryleigh Parchman: First, cook it. Next, put seasoning and oil on it. Then, eat it. Cook at 7 degrees for 10 hours.
Ellie Ohlinger: First, take out the bones. Next, cook it with seasoning on it. Then, peel off the skin. Cook at 1 degree for 3 minutes.
A’laya Johnson: First, put salt and lettuce on it. Next, put it on the stove. Then, cook it. Cook at 90 degrees for 4 minutes.
Sa’niyah Tate: First, use flour and put in water. Next, add salt, pepper, and make it have bones inside. Then, bake it in the oven. Cook at 60 degrees for 25 minutes.
Marley Rea: First, put sour on it. Next, put it in the oven. Then, eat it. Cook at 5 degrees for 10 minutes.
Mrs. Conti’s class
Sophia Schmitt: First, mom puts it in the oven. Next, she slices it. Then, she takes it out of the oven. Cook at 8 degrees for 8 minutes. Serve with chicken nuggies.
Mari’auna Colmon: First, mom puts it in the oven. Next, she takes it out of the oven. Then, we eat it. Cook at 100 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with sandwiches.
Paola Zavala Rivera: First, buy a turkey. Next, season the turkey. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 8 degrees for 10 hours. Serve with a fork and tortillas.
Diondre Calhoun: First, mom puts it in the stove. Next, she takes it out. Then, she puts sugar on it and feeds us. Cook at 20 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with hot sauce.
Nya Clark: First, mommy cooks the turkey. Next, she cooks it more. Then, she takes it out of the oven. Cook at 4 degrees for 1 minute. Serve with a spoon.
King Dae’Javon Smith: First, mom puts it in the oven. Next, mom leaves it in there. Then, she takes it out and lets it cook. Cook at 22 degrees for 20 hours. Serve with turkey dip.
Atticus Miller: First, you put stuff in it. Next, you cook it. Then, you cut it up. Cook at 500 degrees for 4 hours. Serve with hot dogs.
Legend Mayle: First, put it in a fry pan. Next, cook it. Then, eat it. Cook at 40 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with a fork.
Michael Main: First, put something on it. Next, put it on a plate. Then, cook it in the oven. Cook at 8 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with a knife and fork.
Nala McFarland: First, put it in the oven. Next, take it out. Then, bring it to the table. Cook at 60 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve with sweet potatoes.
Ivanier Ponce: First, shop for turkey. Next, put it in a hot case. Then put carrots on it. Cook at 10 degrees for 4 minutes. Serve with grandma’s kisses.
Nashayla Moore: First, mom buys it. Next, she cooks it in the oven. Then, we eat it. Cook at 8 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with a fork.
Nizayah Moore: First, mom gets the meat. Next, she puts the turkey in the microwave. Then, she gets it out and feeds us. Cook at 8 degrees for 9 seconds. Serve with a fork.
Brycen Lastoria: First, take the nuts out. Next, put the turkey in the oven. Then, take it out of the oven. Cook at 19 degrees for 90 minutes. Serve with a fork and salt.
Serenity Caszatt: First, cook it. Next, put it on a plate. Then, put it in the fridge to cool. Cook at 20 degrees for 10 minutes, then it beeps. Serve with a box.
Royal Bailey: First, cook it. Next, take it out of the oven. Then, eat it. Cook at 40 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve with a pan and a fork.
Owen Turner: First, we get a turkey. Next, we put it on a plate. Then, we put it in the oven. Cook at 40 degrees for 24 minutes. Serve with lollipops.
LaKenzie Feeley-Lutz: First, wash the blood off. Next, put it in the oven for a couple days. Then, let it cool and then we eat it. Cook at 16 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve with a fork.
Alaia Kelly Flores: First, put sugar and seasonings on it. Next, put it on the stove. Then, put it on a paper plate to eat. Cook at 8 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with rice.
Andres Cruz: First, put water and eggs in it. Next, put it on the stove. Then, turn on the stove. Cook at “medium” degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with beans and tortillas.
Nileishka Santiago: First, stir the pot. Next, eat the turkey. Then, go to sleep. Cook at 5 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with rice.
Miss Miller’s class
Luna McNulty: First, you don’t clean it. You cook it in the microwave. Cook at 5 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with a banana, apples, and pop.
Willow Edes: First, clean it. Next, put ingredients in it. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 6 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with salad.
Jaxson Wansitler: First, you play with the turkey. Next, you throw it. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 5 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with ice cream.
Gabriella Murphy: First, wash it. Next, put salt and pepper on it. Then, stuff it. Cook at 100 degrees for 100 minutes. Serve with potatoes.
Riy-Meir Terry: First, put it in the oven. Next, cook it. Then, put it in the microwave. Cook at 6 degrees for 2 hours. Serve with waffles and juice.
E’Vanna Lindsey: First, put it in the oven. Next, cut it. Then, put the lettuce and turkey on the plate. Cook at 30 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with a fork, spoon, and a knife to cut it.
Brooklynn Wischerman: First, wipe it off. Next, cook it. Then, add seasonings on it and it’s all done. Cook at 11 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with spaghetti.
David Winchester: First, cook it. Next, eat it. Then, put it on the dinner table and call people down. Cook at 5 degrees and for 1 minute. Serve with Thanksgiving food.
Emma Alabran: First, make it soft. Next, cook it. Then, eat it. Cook at 5 degrees for 1 minute. Serve with chocolate and pasta.
Stephen Brown: First, you put it in the oven. Next, take it out of the oven. Then, put it on the plate. Cook at 50 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with watermelon and mangoes.
Nyla-Elyse Fequiere: First, you put it in the oven. Next, put the stuff in it and wrap it. Then, put the salad and cherries on a plate and decorate the house. Cook at 1 degree for 5 minutes. Serve with salad.
Mykah Guy: First, put water on it. Next, put it in the pot. Then, start cooking it. Cook at 6 degrees for 1 hour. Serve with hot sauce and fish.
Aaliyah McClure: First, put it in the oven. Next, take it out. Then, cut it and eat it. Cook at 10 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with ketchup and mustard.
Zayden Miller: First, put it in the oven. Next, eat it. Cook at 4 degrees for 4 minutes. Serve with Doritos and waffles.
Alonzo Moore: First, get bones out. Next, get meat and lettuce. Then, put everything in the pot and cook it. Cook at 2 degrees for 4 minutes. Serve with hot sauce and barbecue sauce.
D’Jernee Ryan-Snyder: First, you put it in the oven. Next, cut it into pieces. Then, eat it with a work. Cook at 9 degrees for 8 hours. Serve with Cheetos and ice cream.
Daniel Padilla: First, put it in the oven. Next, turn it on. Then, take it out. Cook at 6 degrees for 12 minutes. Serve with pizza and pasta.
Enzo Patton: First, get the scales off. Next, cook it. Then, eat it. Cook at 12 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with ice cream and chicken.
Jackson Quear: First, cook it. Next, take it out. Then, eat it. Cook at 20 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with ranch.
Carter Sharp: First, cook it. Next, put in ingredients. Then, take it out and make a turkey. Cook at 10 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with salt, sugar, and even chicken.
Adelynn Masters: First, clean it. Next, add salt. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 5 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with turkey and vegetables.
Miss Barletto’s class:
Kayne Hooks: First, get it from the store. Next, clean it and draw on it to make it look cool. Then, cook it. Cook at 200 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with hot dogs.
Zachary Stewart: First, go to the farm. Next, clean the feathers, stuff it, and put salt and pepper on it. Then, cook it. Cook at 50 degrees or 400 minutes. Serve with bacon.
Zachary Cummings: First, go to the store (Walmart). Next, clean it and put salt, pepper, and butter on it. Cook at 50 degrees for 90 minutes. Serve with carrots.
Sebatino Walker: First, go to Giant Eagle. Next, clean it and stuff it with peppers and mashed potatoes. Then, cook it in the oven. Cook at 4 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Savana Gardner: First, go shopping. Next, clean the turkey, put butter and salt all over. Then, cook it. Cook at 40 degrees for 23 minutes. Serve with beans.
Helena Nero: First, go to Walmart. Next, unwrap from freezer, cut it, and season it. Then, put it in oven. Cook at 5 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with potatoes.
Antonio Mazzocco: First, go to Walmart. Next, unwrap turkey, clean it, and put salt on it. Then, cook it in the oven. Cook at 100 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Dani Mazzocco: First, go shopping for a turkey. Next, clean turkey, cut it open and put lettuce inside. Then, cook it. Cook at 3 degrees for 200 minutes. Serve with French fries.
Nyla Lyon: First, go to Save-A-Lot. Next, put it in a pan, put salt and pepper on it. Then, put it in oven. Cook at 7 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with grapes and other fruit.
Ryan Jefferson: First, go to a turkey store. Next, take paper off and put all that good stuff on it. Then, cook it in the oven. Cook at 100 degrees for 30 minutes. Serve with French fries.
Iris Nonnemacher: First, go to the meat store. Next, put on plate and clean it. Then, put stuffing and stuff on it. Cook at 10 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with carrots.
Michael Parks: First, go in my freezer. Next, clean it and stuff it. Then, put on grill. Cook at 6 degrees for 6 minutes. Serve with stuffing and gravy.
Jola Walker: First, go shopping at Giant Eagle. Next, clean the turkey and put seasoning on it. Then, cook it. Cook at 4 degrees for 57 minutes. Serve with salad.
Liam Callahan: First, leave to go to a turkey store. Next, soak it and put butter on it. Then, cook it. Cook at 200 degrees for 4 minutes. Serve with salad and gravy.
Ayden Boros: First, go to Walmart. Next, put on tray and wash it and stuff it with stuffing. Then, cook it. Cook at 500 degrees for 50 minutes. Serve with gravy.
Cameron Allen: First, go to freezer section at Giant Eagle. Next, clean turkey and stuff it. Then, cook it in oven. Cook at 100 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with potatoes.
Alayna Cappabianco: First, go shopping at Walmart. Next, clean turkey and put salt and pepper and stuff it. Then, cook it. Cook at 100 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Aeriellah Yerage: First, go to store (Walmart). Next, unwrap it and then oil it down. Then, put it in oven. Cook at 100 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with corn.
Jakobi Riley: First, go to Walmart. Next, cut the bag and clean it. Then, put butter on it and cook it. Cook at 600 degrees for 100 minutes. Serve with corn.
Kayson Anderson: First, go to the chicken farm. Next, take feathers off, clean it, and put hot sauce and butter on it. Then, cook it. Cook at 100 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with rice and macaroni and cheese.
Mrs. Carbone’s class
Amanda Rosado: First, season and massage the turkey. Next, put it in the oven. Then, take it out of the oven. Cook at 6 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with a fork.
Bradley Webb: First, cook it in the oven. Next, take it out. Then, we put it on the table. Cook at 1,000 degrees for 60 minutes. Serve it in a pan.
Mrs. Romano’s class
Nova Shaner: First, pull the bones out. Next, cover it with ranch. Cook at 30 degrees for 15 minutes. Serve with apples and carrots.
Christian Bester: First, put oil and cheese on it. Next, add some water. Cook at 5 degrees for a couple hours. Serve with fruit and broccoli.
Rylan Parchman: First, put salt and pepper on it. Next, add some sugar. Then, stuff it with macaroni. Cook at 6 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with veggies.
Giada Magliocca: First, take the feathers off. Next, pour some hot sauce on it. Then, add salt and pepper. Cook at 5 degrees for 4 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes and salad.
Cayden Huddleston: First, put salt on it. Next, add some grease. Then, pour hot sauce on it. Cook at 10 degrees for 11 minutes. Serve with carrots and pancakes.
Gabriella Ivy: First, pour hot sauce all over. Next, stuff it with cookies. Then, add sprinkles on top. Cook at 7 degrees for 8 minutes. Serve with acorns and macaroni and cheese.
David Huff: First, put salt on it. Next, add some sauce. Then, cut it. Cook at 100 degrees for 1,000 minutes. Serve with spinach, corn, and stuffing.
Aizlynn (Zahuranec) Miller: First, put salt on it. Next, stuff it with onion rings. Cook at 20 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with cookies and ice cream.
Luke Thomas Trimble-Mullins: First, put salt on it. Next, add some pepper. Cook at 35 degrees for 2 hours. Serve with eggs.
Lainna Ott: First, stuff the turkey with macaroni and cheese. Next, put pepper on it. Cook at 7 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with chicken nuggets and pizza.
Piper Weston: First, put salt and pepper on it. Next, stuff it with macaroni and cheese. Cook at 6 degrees for 6 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes.
Chase Jennings: First, take the bones out. Next, put hot sauce all over. Then, add some pepper. Cook at 3 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with chicken nuggets and a cheeseburger.
Jayla Houk: First, put salt, pepper, and barbecue sauce on it. Next, stuff it with stuffing. Then, add some corn inside. Cook at 12 degrees for 100 minutes. Serve with chicken wings and Doritos.
Colton DeJohn Roberts: First, put salt on it. Next, add some pepper. Then, cover it with hot sauce. Cook at 500 degrees for 10 minutes. Serve with lettuce and mashed potatoes.
Kalexier Sair Davila Nieves: First, put salt and pepper on it. Next, stuff it with salad. Then, add some ketchup. Cook at 5 degrees for 3 hours. Serve with hot dogs and bread.
Deonte Adams Jr.: First, put salt, pepper, mustard, and ketchup on it. Next, take the bones out. Then, stuff it with macaroni and popcorn. Catt at 2-5 degrees for 35-45 minutes. Serve with macaroni and cheese.
Ayden Mangino Lane: First, put some salt on it. Next, stuff it with lettuce and chicken. Cook at 10 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with macaroni and cheese and fries.
Everly Bridgeman: First, break the bones. Next, wash it. Then, put it in the oven. Cook at 20 degrees for 20 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese and chicken nuggets.
Braxton Stratton: First, cook it. Next, eat it. Then, it goes in my stomach. Cook at 4 degrees for 5 minutes. Serve with cookies, pie, and orange juice.
Jaya Ware: First, take the turkey bone out. Next, put it in the oven. Then, cook it in oil. Cook at 900 degrees for 17 minutes. Serve with salad, eggs, and orange juice.
Elyana Vastano: First, buy it. Next, season it. Then, rip up some ham and put it on top. Cook at 30 degrees for 5-10 minutes. Serve with chicken nuggets.
Christian Karsnak: First, put salt on it. Next, add orange powder on top. Cook at 70 degrees for 1-2 minutes. Serve with salad and peppers.
Heaven O’Malley: First, take it out of the freezer. next, stuff it with bread. Then, cut it and serve it. Cook at 11 degrees for 2 minutes. Serve with potatoes, corn and pizza.
