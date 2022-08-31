Nicholas Rzodkiewicz, a member of local Boy Scout Troop 712, recently was presented with the Boy Scout Rank of Eagle Scout.
The Eagle rank is the highest class that a Boy Scout can earn, with only around 5 percent of all scouts who join ever reaching the Eagle rank. Becoming an Eagle Scout is an exceptionally difficult challenge for most scouts. On average, it’ll take most scouts four to six years to go from the newly-joined “Scout” rank to becoming an Eagle Scout.
To earn Eagle, one must climb seven Scouting ranks, earn 21 merit badges, complete an Eagle Scout Service Project, become a leader within their troop, and attend an in-depth Board of Review by adult scouters and community leaders.
On his trail to Eagle, Nicholas has earned 37 Merit badges on subjects ranging from first aid, robotics, citizenship, personal management, camping and many more. Nicholas served in various leadership positions within the troop, including Assistant Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader. He now serves as an adult leader.
Nicholas chose to do his Eagle project at the First Presbyterian Church. His project was to disassemble the old shelves in the music room and construct new ones, with as little waste as possible. Nicholas coordinated the disassembly of the old shelves as well as the sorting of the wood to determine what wood could be reused.
Once the sorting was done, the wood was taken to the wood shop in the Rec Center, where it was measured and cut to length. The wood was then taken to a garage for assembly and painting. The completed shelves were taken back to the church for installation with a bottom frame to lift it off the floor. The project took 3 1/2 months to complete with a total of 165 total hours into the project.
Nicholas is the son of Robin Rzodkiewicz and is a graduate of Neshannock High School. He plans on attending YSU for the 2022 fall classes and majoring in computer/electrical engineering.
Nicholas received his rank at a Court of Honor, where Kevin Cross and Jack Marti also were recognized for their leadership roles in Scouting.
Troop 712 is in the King Beaver Service Area in the Washington Trail District of the Moraine Trails Council, sponsored by First Presbyterian Church, North Jefferson Street, New Castle. The troop meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. All boys ages 10 to 18 are invited to join.
