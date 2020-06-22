Tripped up by pandemic, beauty supply store open again

City leaders are always looking for businesses to locate downtown.
Yadira Dickens was only too happy to oblige. But the welcome she received wasn’t encouraging.
Less than a month after Dickens relocated her Divine Butterfly Beauty Supply from its base of operations at her Long Avenue church, COVID-19 came to call, and forced her to shut her doors.
“It hurt my business a lot, as I just opened up at this location in February,” she said of her store, which does both retail and wholesale business. “I wasn’t receiving any form of business at all.
“But once we were into the yellow phase, I started to do drop-offs and appointments for anyone who wanted to come in. And now that we’re in the green phase I have my doors wide open with restrictions on everyone.”
Divine Butterly is located at 26 E. Washington St., space Dickens shares with her husband, Antonio Maldonado, a photographer and videographer.
A Brooklyn, New York, native, Dickens said she researched the New Castle area after moving here.
“I saw that there was so much opportunity,” she said. “I read a lot about New Castle itself, and how downtown used to look. My idea as far as my store is — you know how food helps to bring people together? I want to do that with my store.”
Located in the downtown business district, she believes, provides more of an opportunity for shoppers to discover her store.
“My store, being right in the center of downtown, gives them that opportunity,” she said. “They have the opportunity to just stop in and shop for whatever beauty products that they need.”
The space that she rents is inside a building owned by Dale and Michele Perelman. Dickens credits them with helping her get established.
Dale Perelman said that, as landlords, he and his wife naturally want to see their tenant succeed. But their support goes beyond that.
Perelman is a local leader for SCORE — the Service Corps of Retired Executives — which is the nation’s largest network of volunteer, expert business mentors who are dedicated to helping small businesses get off the ground, grow and achieve their goals.
“We’re always looking to help out people who are trying to start a new business,” he said. “So we have a dual reason for her success, and I was in the retail business for a number of years, so whatever advice I can give her, I would love to give her.
“It’s tough to make a go of things in downtown New Castle, so whatever help we can give someone like that, we would do that. Even if she wasn’t my tenant, I would help her along.”
Dickens runs her store without employees, but said she gets a lot of help from her parents, Carmen Dickens and Antonio Smith, as well as her aunt, Iris Estes.
Divine Butterfly is open 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call (718) 578-1497 or visit the store’s Facebook page.
Maldonaldo’s photography and videography studo, AM Productions, can be reached at (347) 791-9791 or by email at antoniomaldonaldo1@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.