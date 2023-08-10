The New Castle Playhouse is having auditions for two upcoming productions as well as the Mini Stars program for youth.
Auditions for “The Crucible,” directed by Jeff Carey, are set for 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21 at the Playhouse, 212 E. Long Ave. Show dates are Oct. 20-22 and 26-29. The 1953 winner of the Tony Award for Best Play, “The Crucible” by Arthur Miller tells of a young farmer, his wife and the servant girl who maliciously causes the wife’s arrest for witchcraft.
Mini Stars auditions, for those ages 8 to 18, will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 2 and 2 to 4 p.m. Sep. 3 at the Playhouse. Those auditioning should prepare a vocal selection of their own choosing and bring background tracks (no vocals) on a smartphone.
Audition times for “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 30 and 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1. Performances will be Dec. 8-10 and 14-17. “White Christmas” follows former World War II soldiers Bob Wallace and Phil Davis who have now become a song and dance duo.
For more information about the auditions, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437.
