Trick or treat times set for Saturday

Here is the list of trick-or-treat times, in alphabetical order, by Lawrence County municipality for Saturday.
Ellwood City, 5-7 p.m.
Ellport, 5-7 p.m.
Enon Valley, 6-8 p.m.
Hickory Township, 3-5 p.m.
Little Beaver Township, 6-8 p.m.
Neshannock Township, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
New Castle, 5-7 p.m.
New Wilmington, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
North Beaver Township, 5-7 p.m.
Perry Township, 5-7 p.m.
Pulaski Township, 5-7 p.m.
Scott Township, 6-8 p.m.
Shenango Township, 5-7 p.m.
Slippery Rock Township, 5-7 p.m.
South New Castle Borough, 5-7 p.m.
Taylor Township, 5-7 p.m.
Union Township, 5-7 p.m.
Volant, 5-7 p.m.
Wampum, 6-8 p.m.
Wayne Township, 6-8 p.m.
Wilmington Township, 5-7 p.m.
