The New Castle Community YMCA is hosting an event for local families at their downtown location — and it’s free and open to the community.
This event is a part of their Family Fun Night initiative, which offers a free family activity night each month that is open to the community.
October’s event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Downtown branch. The event includes Trick or Treat at the Y featuring activities for the entire family. Come dressed in your Halloween costume for family group fitness, trick or treat stations, a skeleton straw craft, pumpkin bowling, pin the spider on the web, candy corn ring toss, fun and spooky Halloween music, and much more. The entire event is sponsored by Primary Health Network.
This month we are offering a limited special. Any family that signs up for a family or youth Y membership at Family Fun Night will have the joining fee waived.
A huge thank you to Adagio health and Dallas Hartman for providing healthy snacks and refreshments, and a big thanks to our leading sponsor Primary Health Network. Their donations help make these events possible. These events would not be free without their contributions.
Pre-registration for October Family Fun Night has been outstanding and the need for volunteers has increased. Please contact Emmitt Lehman to register as a volunteer for Oct. 25.
As part of the Y’s commitment to being open to all, Family Fun Nights are free and open to the community. Registration is encouraged to help with planning and supplies, but it is not required. Participants can register online at www.ncymca.org.
The Y’s next family event will be a Family Fun Night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22, which will also be free and open to the community.
For more information about these and other events, contact the New Castle Community YMCA at (724) 658-4766 or visit www.ncymca.org.
