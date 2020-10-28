The Tribulation House presented by Vision Ministries has been postponed.
The two-night event, a live performance illustrating world conditions during the Great Tribulation of biblical prophecy, had been scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the former Epworth United Methodist Church. It will be rescheduled for a date yet to be announced.
The Rev. Randy Crum of Vision Ministries said the program is being pushed back because of a boiler problem in the building, as well as because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.