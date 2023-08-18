Sharon Sandolfer believes wolves are among the most misunderstood animals in the world.
Wolves are often vilified thanks to their roles in children’s stories like “Little Red Riding Hood” and “The Three Little Pigs,” Sandolfer explained, and their population is dwindling after being taken off the protected list due to pressure from ranchers and farmers.
“That’s not who they are. They’re really special animals,” Sandolfer said. “They deserve our respect.”
Sandolfer and her family have been taking care of a pack of wolves for nearly 20 years, traveling with them across the country, billed as the world’s only traveling wolf show – Wolves of the World.
Performing all week at the Lawrence County Fair, Sandolfer said wolves have had positive impacts on areas where they live in the wild. She said their pack living style can be a lesson for humans.
“If you have negative thoughts about them, this might change your mind,” Sandolfer tells attendees at the shows.
Currently, there are 10 wolves in the Wolves of the World pack.
The two oldest are Alaska and Kimo, who, at age 16, are the last of the original animals.
Sandolfer said wolves travel in packs led by an alpha male and female. She added that in the wild, only the alphas are allowed to mate, while the whole pack takes care of the young.
In addition, wolves are one of only three animals in the world that take care of their elderly by bringing them food.
Sandolfer said this behavior should be a lesson for humans to follow.
Three wolves – Star, Lobo and Timber – are younger, while five wolves – Phoenix, Klondike, Juno, Raven and Jubilee – are all about a year old. Of the young wolves, Phoenix is displaying characteristics of becoming the next alpha male of the pack.
Sandolfer said wolves are found on every continent except Antarctica. They live and hunt exclusively in packs and have a bite pressure of 1,500 pounds, which is double that of a pit bull.
All wolf cubs are born dark brown, with most changing colors three times before reaching their final color. Their eyes also change colors.
Audio from a nature documentary played during the Wolves of the World show stated the impact the animals had upon their reintroduction to Yellowstone National Park in 1995 after a 70-year absence.
The documentary stated the wolves helped control the deer population and chase away coyotes, leading to valleys in the park to regrow flowers, trees and other plants, which in turn allowed different animals to move into the area. The rivers also changed their flow thanks to the changed plant life and ecosystem, helping combat erosion.
Unlike coyotes, who hunt for fun, wolves tend to hunt mainly for survival.
Sandolfer said she wants people to understand the true nature of wolves, and wants them to be placed back on the protected list.
“They’re hunted to near extinction everywhere,” Sandolfer said. “There’s other options. We can relocate them to where they’re needed.”
The Sandolfer family lives in Lynchburg, South Carolina, and have a passion for animals, with Sharon working in animal conservation most of her life.
Before dedicating her life to wolves, she previously worked on whale and mustang conservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.