Those who’ve enjoyed the PBS series “Downton Abbey” might find Stan Hywet, the magnificent home and gardens of Goodyear Rubber and Tire co-founder F.A. Seiberling, somewhat familiar.
Both houses are massive, multistoried, baronial residences built on huge estates.
Seiberling and his wife, Gertrude, did in fact take along to England both the house architect, Charles S. Schneider and interior designer, H. F. Huber, to explore architectural styles that suited their tastes. What they settled on was English Tudor Revival.
“Coupled with landscape architect, Warren Manning, Schneider and Huber made up the perfect design team trifecta,” said my guide.
Construction on the manse began in 1912 on the site of a stone quarry. Note: Stan Hywet, pronounced Heewet, translates from Old English to stone quarry. Three years later, the Seiberlings threw a housewarming party where the 200 invited guests were encouraged to dress in costume to compliment the soiree’s Shakespearean theme.
The guests must have been amazed by the house’s football field size (64,000 square feet), its18 bedrooms, 23 bathrooms, three elevators and 23 fireplaces. To complete the structure, the Seiberlings ordered two million red bricks and installed 21,455 panes of glass.
On my house tour, my guide pegged the total cost of the house at $500,000, the equivalent of $12 million in today’s money. The Seiberlings and their six children lived in the house for 40 years, from 1915 to 1955. To keep everything maintained and operating smoothly, the family employed a staff of 46 in the 20s and 30s.
Following the death of Gertrude in 1946 and F. A. in 1955, the children created a foundation that opened the house and grounds to the public as a museum. Today, Stan Hywet is the nation’s sixth-largest tourable house.
Tickets for the tours are purchased in the former carriage house, which had space for 10 cars, a mechanic’s pit, car wash and horse stables. The chauffeur and groomsmen lived on the second floor.
Both guided and self-guided as well as specialized tours of the house and gardens are offered at scheduled times throughout the day, so it’s best to plan ahead accordingly by visiting the website www.stanhywet.org.
Initially, the estate encompassed some 1,500 acres. Today, the grounds have been reduced to 70 acres with the Great Meadow fronting the house alongside remnants of an adjacent apple orchard. The grounds sport not one, but two, alleles — one of birch and the other of London plane trees.
Visitors can stroll through a Japanese Garden, with a teahouse and small stone at the top of the rise representing Mt. Fuji, a Rose and Great Garden, used for flower arrangements and the growing of vegetables, and a breakfast garden, filled with blue, white and yellow flowers, Gertrude’s favorite colors and the colors of the Goodyear Wingfoot symbol.
Interestingly, the Japanese Garden lies on top a cistern with two-100,000-gallon tanks of water, used for the laundry and to fill the large, indoor pool the Seiberling sons wanted to be included in the design.
Further on, the man-made Lagoon now occupies the former quarry, which the Seiberlings used for canoeing, swimming, fishing and ice skating in winter.
Perhaps the most enchanting spot on the grounds is the English Garden. Designed by Ellen Biddle Shipman, the garden is entered through a lichgate, a common entrance feature to an English churchyard. Filled with thousands of plants in around 150 varieties and an Arts and Crafts fountain, the garden is said to have been inspired by “The Secret Garden,” a 1911 children’s book written by Frances Hodgson Burnett.
Be sure to walk through the Conservatory, used to grow tropical plants and exotic fruits, and the Playgarden, where the kids can enjoy a splash pad and playhouse and sit in a Model A truck. On a historical note, the Gate Lodge, once used as the residence of oldest son, Fred, is the site of the first Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.
Those taking the house tour might like to know that an estimated 95 percent of the furnishings are original to the family and that the collection includes more than 20,000 objects.
While the house is built in a centuries-old style, the family insisted on modern elements for its day such as a private phone system, a largely hidden central heating despite the massive number of fireplaces and an internal vacuum cleaning installation.
Tours include a look at the three-story Great Hall, the Library with its collection of 5,000 books and the dining room that could seat up to 50 guests where a mural sports a Canterbury Tales motif.
The largest room, the 2,700-square-foot Music Room, served as the site for concerts, plays and other events. In the room, Presidents Taft and Harding were treated to Seiberling concerts. Other guests who visited Stan Hywet include Helen Keller and Shirley Temple.
On the way to the second floor, be sure to look at the Goodyear table with an unusual rubber veneer sitting on the staircase. Upstairs, the family’s private living quarters give visitors a glimpse into numerous bedrooms, including the Master bedroom and F. A.’s Sleeping Porch.
For more information and reservations, phone (330) 836-5533 or stanhywet.org.
For a Place to Dine, continue the Golden Age experience by dining at Lanning’s, 826 N. Cleveland Massilon Road in Akron. For 50 years, the restaurant has offered an elegant, romantic dining experience along the rushing waters of Yellow Creek.
Tuxedo-clad waitpersons serve crafted cocktails and wines that earned a 2022 Award of Excellence from the Wine Spectator to match the upscale cuisine. Under the new ownership of Dean and Bethany Martin since 2020, the restaurant sports a new look but has retained two of its veteran chefs, one of which has worked in the restaurant for 29 years. Monday is Prime Rib night and live entertainment is scheduled many evenings in Deano’s Lounge. Phone (330) 666-1159 or www.lannings-restaurant.com.
(For a Place to Stay, the Hilton Garden Inn, 1307 Market St., has a 24-hour fitness center, an indoor pool, free parking, pet-friendly rooms and an on-site restaurant. Call (330) 733-2900.)
