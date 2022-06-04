ARISE, which advocates against violence in the community, will present a trauma informed care training, “Creating Cultures of Trauma-Informed Care,” on June 23.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Villa, 2500 New Butler Road. The registration fee is $25, and includes a continental breakfast and lunch. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.
The seminar will be presented by Lori Byer, LICSW, and ARISE’s Chrissy Profera, LSW, MSW. The pair plan to engage in trauma-informed care and best-practices-centered dialogue for creating cultures of trauma-informed care.
“The training will assist helping professionals in identifying how important it is to create a safe and inclusive community at their facilities,” said Profera, who is a practicing counselor at ARISE.
More information regarding services at the agency, upcoming events or the training can be found at www.ariselc.org. or by calling Rachel Pearce, education and outreach coordinator, at (724) 856-4309. Registration also may be done on the web site, www.ariselc.org. Reservations are requested by June 12.
