By Dave Sutor
BENEZETTE — Back in 1913, 50 elk were placed on a train near Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming to begin a journey to their new homes in Pennsylvania.
The bulls and cows — confined in boxcars — traveled for 2,000 miles, across plains, through mountains, over rivers and past small towns and major cities.
Finally, the animals, which cost about $30 a head, reached their destinations. Half were placed in Clinton County, the other half in Clearfield County — locations that were specifically selected to be their new habitats. Without any acclimation, the majestic animals left the confines of the train, entered their new surroundings … and promptly wandered far away.
“This kind of becomes political and instead of putting elk where they belong, they put them where they thought was best and to satisfy some people who were interested in seeing elk in their area,” Pennsylvania Game Commission associate editor Joe Kosack said. “So we end up putting elk in places they probably should have never been.
“And, as soon as they get off the boxcar and are released, some of them take off and they don’t stop for 60 miles. We found out right away it takes certain type of habitat to satisfy elk.”
The relocation project was meant to address two issues — overcrowding of elk in Yellowstone and the lack of wildlife in Pennsylvania, where overhunting and habitat destruction led to the last native elk being harvested in either the 1860s or 1870s, with accounts varying.
All total, the Pennsylvania Game Commission brought more than 170 elk into the state — throughout the 1910s and 1920s — mostly in the central region — from as far north as Potter County to Huntingdon County in the south. But they did not thrive, with only a few dozen being alive by the mid-20th Century, mostly in and around Elk and Cameron counties, where they had last lived naturally in the 1800s and are concentrated today.
“It’s pretty rugged country,” Kosack said. “If an elk got wise to being stalked, it could learn to allude hunters pretty quickly in country like that. But, for whatever reason, they managed to make a stand up there, so that’s why we have elk where they are now.”
A census, conducted by Penn State University, put the commonwealth’s elk population at approximately 65 in 1971 before it dropped into the 30s by the middle of the 1970s, likely due to the parasite brain worm. But, through improved habitat management and protection, better scientific understanding of the animals’ patterns thanks to tracking collars, and efforts of several organizations, including the Pennsylvania Game Commission and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, the population has grown to a current estimated size of 1,000 to 1,200.
All descendants of the original transplants from the early-1900s, they live in Elk, Cameron, Clinton, Clearfield and Potter counties, although, on occasion some stray from that region, including a bull that ventured into Cambria County in 2010.
Licenses ‘coveted’
More than 30,000 hunters enter Pennsylvania’s annual elk lottery.
In 2019, only 142 tags were given out for the three seasons — Archery: Sept. 14-28 (5 antlered tags, 10 antlerless); General: Nov. 4-9 (27 antlered, 71 antlerless): Late: Jan. 4-11, 2020 (29 antlerless). The hunt is used to generate revenue for the Game Commission, help control the herd’s size and create interest in the elk.
Jeremy Banfield, a Pennsylvania Game Commission elk biologist called it a “very coveted hunt” — with applications coming in from across the nation.
“It’s our best tool — our most efficient tool — for balancing populations with habitat and also with the social acceptance,” Banfield said. “There’s what habitat is available to a population. And that is one balancing act. And there’s a more important balancing act of how many elk are people going to tolerate. So the hunting seasons are our best tools to manipulate the population and change it as much as we can based on those two things. It also provides a tremendous source of a recreational opportunity.”
Its popularity has given rise to a guided hunt industry in the state’s northern tier.
Jeff Colwell, owner of Hicks Run Outfitters in Elk County and a retired conservation officer, has been guiding tag recipients since the elk hunt started in 2001.
“We’ve had 200 successful hunts,” Colwell said during a conversation in his home. “We’ve gotten all of our bulls. We’ve had two cow hunters that we put cows in front of them, but I can’t make the gun barrel not turn to rubber. It’s this new Pennsylvania steel they use to do that. When the hunters see the cow in front of them, it wobbles and they miss.”
Elk hunters are not required to use guides, but most do, including almost 100% of bull hunters, Banfield said.
“There are about five outfitters in the state,” Colwell said. “There are probably 40 guides that work for us five outfitters. I try to run my outfitter business to give you a quality hunt overall – good place to stay, good camaraderie, good food, plus experienced guides that take you out on a one-on-one hunt. Some of the outfitters are taking three hunters and you’ve got coin flips to see who’s going to shoot. I did that one year and didn’t like that.”
Even with all his success guiding other hunters, Colwell has never been selected in the lottery.
“I’ve had as much fun — in all these hunts with these guys I’ve made friends with — by having their dream (come true),” Colwell said.
The majority of hunters selected in the lottery harvest an elk — 95% for bulls, 75% to 80% for cows, according to Banfield.
