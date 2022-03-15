The public is invited to attend an in-person training on how to operate an iPad.
The event is being sponsored by St. Luke and TechOWL and will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at 603 Harbour St. Attendees will be permitted to borrow an iPad for up to nine weeks for free.
The event is open to Pennsylvania residents who are senior citizens or either homeless, low-income, non-English proficient/limited English proficient, LGBTQ or those suffering from health disparities. Qualified attendees could also receive a free electronic tablet if they attend a follow-up training in six to eight weeks.
Those interested in attending must register by noon Thursday. The instructor for the course will be Christina Kraemer, TechOWL coordinator.
Those who attend who are visually impaired will have free phones for the visually impaired offered to them in lieu of tablets.
TechOWL is Pennsylvania’s Assistive Technology Act program, run by Temple University. It is a federally funded program that operates a free lending library and helps people with disabilities to explore the tools and technology that they need to be independent and teaches them how to use those tools and devices.
To register for Friday’s event, or for additional information, call the Rev. Mitzila Hogans at St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church, (724) 656-0551, or email at st.lukeamezionnc@yahoo.com.
