By Dave Sutor
CNHI Pa. Sports
Harvested, field-dressed and tagged, about 700 deer apiece will be brought to Pudliner Packing and Miller Run Custom Bwutchering during this year’s archery and rifle seasons.
Skilled butchers will then bone, cut, grind and season the animals until they produce steaks, butterfly chops and processed meats, such as bologna and sausage — just as they have done for decades at both locations.
And, during those years, the two businesses have enjoyed close relationships with generations of hunters — grandfathers to fathers to sons.
“You develop a trust with families and with local hunters and you’re rewarded with their business for that,” said Gary May, owner of Miller Run Custom Butchering in Hooversville. “You’re processing meat for them and they are feeding their families. I think they want to feel comfortable that wherever they’re going, it’s processed in a proper way where it’s safe and it’s consistent to what they have done in the past.”
May continued: “They want something that they bought this year, that they got last year, or they got 10 years ago, that tastes as good if not better than they got before.”
Ed Pudliner, owner of the century-old business in Johnstown’s West End neighborhood, said hunters “come here all the time and they tell their friends, because they like the quality work that we do.”
The hours are long and demanding from when archery season starts in early fall until right before Christmas.
“It takes work,” Pudliner said. “It takes back work is what it takes. You can’t fool around. You’ve got to work. Get them done because there’s always more coming in. You’ve got to make room.
“It works out, though. We all pitch together to get them done.”
Quality and quantity
How a hunter handles a buck or doe before taking it to a processor, specifically whether the animal is properly gutted or not, can affect the quality and quantity of the venison.
Hunting websites say field dressing the deer is important for safety and enhancing the quality of the meat. Hunters should remove a deer’s internal organs shortly after the animal is killed to “cool the carcass, slow bacterial growth” and remove blood and digestive materials from around the meat, the site Bowhunting360.com says.
Pudliner, who started cutting meat in the family packing business when he was about 10 years old, has seen some poorly handled animals in his career, but is cautious about correcting hunters.
“I won’t tell them,” Pudliner said. “I don’t want to embarrass somebody or something like that. I don’t tell them. I just trim it up myself, the best it can be done and we go from there. If you tell them, you might make them mad.
“Everybody thinks that they’re doing it right. I don’t care how wrong it is, they think they’re doing it right. When you have a business, you can’t say ‘you really messed that up.’ Right there, he’s mad at me right away and he most likely wants to take the deer and never come back.”
Pudliner aims to deliver about 50% meat from the total weight of a deer, as does May.
“I go for that 50% meat and they can’t believe it,” Pudliner said. “They go elsewhere and they’ll get the meat and some people figure 20 and 30%.”
‘Healthier and bigger ‘
May has seen hunters, in recent years, getting more meat than what they would have from similar-sized deer in the past, attributing the difference to mild winters and more plentiful feed.
“I can tell you in the last five years that the deer are healthier and bigger than they’ve ever been,” May said. “On average, a large deer that would bone out and yield maybe 60 pounds of meat, we are now boning out deer that are 80 pounds-plus.”
He is also aware of the issue of chronic wasting disease, which is always fatal to deer, but has shown no evidence of harming humans.
May does not believe the presence of CWD should dissuade hunters. He said his business has processed about 3,000 deer in the past five years and not come across one case of the disease.
“My concerns are people have some knowledge — or limited knowledge — but they don’t have all the knowledge,” May said. “They hear things from other people talking about it.
“We had to take classes to be an approved processor. We have to follow the criteria that was put out by the state — how we manage to process the deer, how we dispose of the affected parts, which is the spinal column, the brain, the glands.”
Dave Sutor is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat in Johnstown. Follow him on Twitter @Dave_Sutor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.