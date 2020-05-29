The Touch A Truck event, scheduled for June 20 at the Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, has been canceled because of coronavirus concerns.
The annual event attracts hundreds of visitors who enjoy getting up close and climbing upon the “things that go” provided by some 50 exhibitors
The public is invited to check the Touch A Truck link on the church website, www.leesburgecochurch.org, to see if the event is able to be rescheduled for later this year.
