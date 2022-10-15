It’s going to be, like, totally ‘80s, for sure.
Fans of the decade of excess, as well as those who want to experience the era of big hair, neon colors and leg warmers for the first time, can celebrate a Totally 80s Hometown Homecoming from 8 to 11 p.m. Oct. 21 in the lobby of the Scottish Rite Cathedral.
The evening promises to be “destination experience,” according to Jeff Feola, owner of Feola Entertainment, who organized the event as a fundraiser for New Visions for Lawrence County, a non-profit revitalization group.
“In my previous New York life, I planned gala fundraisers. Working with New Visions on things like the parades, concert series and light-up night, I wanted to find a way to keep that going. In order to bring life downtown, we have to bring lives downtown,” explained Feola, a New Castle native who previously managed theater companies in the Big Apple.
“Everything New Visions does to help move this community forward is made possible by the community through volunteerism, through donations and through participating in crazy ideas like this one that bring us all joy,” added Angie Urban, New Visions’ executive director.
Tickets for the event are $35 and available at FeolaEntertainment.com. Advance purchase is recommended.
“All of the proceeds will go back to New Visions,” Feola said, explaining that the funds will be used to continue New Visions’ community projects.
Those attending “homecoming” are encouraged to wear their most authentic ‘80s attire as there will be prizes for the best costumes. Also included will be snack foods from Lindy’s Lunch, Little Johnny’s, Los Amigos, the New Castle Public Library and Arts + Education at the Hoyt and a cash bar will be available.
In addition, attendees will receive tickets for raffles featuring prizes including Steeler tickets and items from Casey K Creations, the Hoyt and Bones and Stones. Vintage arcade games, including Pac Man and Donkey Kong, will be available to play sponsored by the Lawrence County Commissioners.
“It’s going to be all about the experience,” Feola said. “We’re going full out. This isn’t a sit in your sit and watch the band event, it’s going to be getting up and dancing.”
Headlining the evening will be Totally 80s, a Pittsburgh-based tribute band featuring two Ellwood City natives, lead singer Liz Agey and keyboardist Noah Rectenwald.
“I’ve always loved the ‘80s and the music of that time,” said Agey, who was born in 1977 and joined the six-member band about eight years ago.
The group played at last summer’s downtown concert series, which Feola produced, and recently reached 22,000 followers on Facebook.
“It’s not something that’s easily done and it’s a little overwhelming,” Agey admitted, noting she’s still getting used to fans wanting photos with her. “But it’s been really fun and we’re genuine in our love of performing.
“There’s so many parts to the music of the ‘80s – pop, rock, hip hop, glam, metal – and we’re lucky we’re able to do it all, all of the hits, the mainstreams everybody remembers,” she continued, adding that the band is looking forward to the homecoming event.
“Being from Lawrence County and being able to do something to benefit the area is really kinda cool.”
