Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will host the on-going series Torah Studies for Christians at 7 p.m. March 2 via Zoom.
This Bible education series is an opportunity for Christians to reflect on the Scriptures using video resources from various scripture scholars. Working closely with the biblical text, participants will explore the methods and insights of the sages of the Jewish tradition, their love for Torah, their eye for detail, their incisive questions, debates, and creative storytelling (midrash). This provides an appreciation of a Torah tradition that is at the core of Jewish life, which formed Jesus as a Jew, and which is the root of Christian biblical heritage.
This month’s topic is “Exploring the Jewish Roots of Jesus.”
Participants need not attend all sessions in this series. The Zoom link will be listed on the Villa Maria website.
For more information, visit www.vmesc.org or call (724) 964-8886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.