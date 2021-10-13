Villa Maria Education and Spirituality Center will host the next segment in the on-going Torah Studies for Christians virtual series at 7 p.m. Nov. 3. Sessions take place via Zoom.
This education series is an opportunity for Christians to reflect on Jewish history using video resources from various scholars and insight from presenters. The series is designed to deepen appreciation of a Torah tradition that is at the core of Jewish life, which formed Jesus as a Jew, and which is the root of our biblical heritage as Christians.
November’s topic is “Two Torahs: Written and Oral.”
Participants need not attend all sessions. The Zoom link will be available on the Villa Maria website.
Registration is not required. For more information, visit www.vmesc.org or call (724) 964-8886.
