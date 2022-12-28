Villa Maria Education & Spirituality Center will host the the next program in the on-going series, “Torah Studies for Christians: What Christians Need to Know,” with Fr. George Balasko, Deacon Jesse McClain and Rabbi Joseph Schonberger from 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 18 in the Conference Center and via Zoom.
The Zoom link will be available on Villa’s website.
This month’s topic is “Precursors to the Holocaust and the History of Genocide.”
This Bible education series is an opportunity for Christians to reflect on the Scriptures using video resources from various scripture scholars. Working closely with the biblical text, participants will explore the methods and insights of the sages of the Jewish tradition, their love for Torah, their eye for detail, their incisive questions, debates and creative storytelling. In this way participants will deepen their appreciation of a Torah tradition that is at the core of Jewish life, which formed Jesus as a Jew, and which is the root of our biblical heritage as Christians.
A free will offering will be taken. Participants need not attend all of the programs in this series. Registration is not required. Program information is available at vmesc.org or call (724) 964-8886.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.