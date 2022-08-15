Here are the top five new books at the New Castle Public Library for August.
•”Noodle and the No Bones Day” by Jonathan Graziano and Dan Tavis: From the creator of the viral TikTok videos comes a sweet and entertaining picture book following Noodle the pug and his human as they navigate Noodle’s first No Bones Day — a day for being kind to yourself.
•”Girl, Forgotten” by Karin Slaughter follows Andrea Oliver (from Pieces of Her), a newly-minted U.S. Marshal, as she investigates the unsolved murder of a girl with a secret with links to her father’s past.
•”Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter” by E.B. Bartel is a poignant and personal account of loving and losing pets, exploring the bonds we have with our companion animals, and how to grieve them once they’ve passed.
•”Places We’ve Never Been” by Kasie West is a sweet and swoony contemporary young adult novel about a cross-country family road trip that puts one girl and her childhood best friend on an unexpected road to romance.
•In the thrilling novel, ‘The Challenge” by Danielle Steel, a small community is tested when their children go missing while exploring a dangerous local peak, forcing them to band together during the crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.