These are the top five new books at the New Castle Public Library.
•”Ocean Meets Sky” by The Fan Brothers is a gorgeous book of imaginings, adventure and remembrance. A young boy sets sail to find a place his grandfather told him about… where the ocean meets the sky.
•”In Book Lovers” by Emily Henry, literary agent Nora Stephens agrees to go to Sunshine Falls, N.C., for a month with her sister and keeps bumping into a bookish brooding editor from back in the city.
•In James Patterson’s and Maxine Paetro’s latest “Women’s Murder Club” novel, “22 Seconds,” Sergeant Lindsay Boxer gets involved in a guns and drugs case and has to choose if she loses her badge – or her life.
•Candice Millard’s “River of the Gods: Genius, Courage, and Betrayal in the Search for the Source of the Nile” is the harrowing story of one of the great feats of exploration of all time and their complicated legacy.
•In the prequel to “We Were Liars,” E. Lockhart’s “Family of Liars” is a young adult (YA) novel about the unforgivable betrayal and terrible mistakes of the Sinclair family.
