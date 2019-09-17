Growing up, John Lloyd Young watched his grandma’s Betamax recording of “The Music Man” on repeat.
“It became my early childhood dream to be like Robert Preston, originating a Broadway role, winning a Tony and then reprising the role in film. And I did it,” recalled the California resident who was the original Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys” and starred in the Clint Eastwood-directed big screen adaptation of the musical.
For his acclaimed performances, which also included a stint as Valli in London’s West End, Young earned the Tony for best leading actor as well as Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Grammy and Theatre World awards.
But, while Young says Valli will always be part of his repertoire, he knew he was ready to move beyond the Four Seasons.
“I’ve done Frankie Valli every single way you can. It’s played itself out. Besides, Frankie Valli is still out there, still performing,” he said in a phone interview. “Now, it’s about the audience getting to know me as a fantastic singer.”
Locals will get to know Young on Sept. 21 when the entertainer opens the 2019-20 Westminster College Celebrity Series season. He does promise them at least one Valli song.
“There’s always a Frankie Valli song; they’re great songs, but I’ve just borrowed them along with some Roy Orbison, Righteous Brothers and some others,” Young explained, adding that his show also includes original material he created in conjunction with his music director, Tommy Faragher.
“They’re inspired by the same period, the songs of the ‘60s and ‘70s that told a story,” Young said of his creations. “I was the high school kid who loved Sinatra.
“I’ve been a writer since I was a teenager, carrying around a journal like the studious little Ivy Leaguer that I was,” continued the Brown University graduate. “I’ve found I’m not too bad of a lyricist.”
Inspired by artists like Barbra Streisand who “made an impact as actors, but they were singers first,” Young said he finds more satisfaction as a singer. But, he’s not closing the door on acting.
“When the right acting role comes along, I would do it, but singing is what I was meant to do, it’s my focus,” continued Young who took on the lead role in a regional theater presentation of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” because he always admired the playwright and had connections to the production team.
“It’s a privilege as a singer to be able to chose material,” he said, noting that singing can also have theatrical elements.
“Each song is three or four minutes of life told through a story. Those dramatic scenarios let me live several little lives in the course of one concert.”
