TOM MARGENAU: Desperate seniors: Contact Social Security, not me

I get a lot of emails from confused and maybe lonely people who are writing to me mostly out of desperation.
They are almost always from older senior citizens, folks in their 80s and beyond, who are looking for more money from Social Security. These emails are especially sad because there is usually nothing I can do for the questioners other than say, “Sorry, but there is really nothing I can do.”
Many times, especially when they have questions about their benefit amounts, I refer them to the Social Security Administration. After all, I am just one old retired guy sitting in his basement at a computer without access to anyone’s Social Security records. On the other hand, the SSA has 62,000 trained employees who have all of your Social Security files at their fingertips.
Almost always, when you have a question about your Social Security payments, you are better off going to the SSA than coming to me.
Here are some examples of the kinds of emails I am talking about.
Q: I am 84. I started taking my Social Security at 62. I have always been convinced I am not being paid correctly. I think I should be getting more. What can you do to help me?
A: Sorry, I can’t do anything other than to tell you that it is extremely likely you are being paid the correct amount. The Social Security Administration has an exemplary track record of paying people exactly what they are due. Besides, if you really thought you were being paid incorrectly, the time to do something about it was when your benefits first started. You would have had 60 days to file an appeal of your benefit rate. But now, 22 years later, there is nothing you can do but relax and just accept the very likely fact that you are getting exactly what you are due.
Q: I am 75. My husband is 76. He gets $1,850 per month. I only get $740. I thought I was supposed to get half of his. What’s wrong?
A: There probably is nothing wrong. I’m guessing you started your benefits when you were 62 years old. If you did that, then your spousal rate is closer to one-third of his benefit than one-half. And one-third of his benefit is about $610, so your own $740 rate exceeds that. If you did wait until age 66 to start your benefits, then I can’t explain why you are not getting more money. If that is the case, you should call Social Security at (800) 772-1213,
Q: I am 81. When my husband died last year, they didn’t give me any of his Social Security. Can you tell me why not?
A: Without having any access to your Social Security records, I can’t tell you why you aren’t getting widows benefits. But here are some guesses.
Is your own Social Security benefit rate higher? If it is, then you aren’t due any widows benefit because you are already getting more money on your own account.
Or are you getting a pension from a job that was not covered by Social Security? Like maybe a teacher’s pension? If you are, then an amount equal to two-thirds of that pension must be used to offset any Social Security widows benefits you might be due.
If neither of those situations applies to you, then I don’t know why you are not getting widows benefits. Call Social Security at (800) 772-1213 to find out.
Q: I’m 82 years old and have been getting Social Security for 20 years. I keep hearing that there is some kind of Social Security “do-over” for old folks like me. Is that true?
A: The only “do-over” I can think of is a rule that lets people withdraw their Social Security claim and start over with a new one, but only if they do so within 12 months of filing their original claim. But for anyone beyond that one-year time frame (and you are WAY beyond it) — sorry, but no “do-overs.”
Q: Someone told me you are the “go-to guy” if we want to get an increase in our Social Security. My husband and I are in our 80s and would like to get more money.
A: I’m sometimes my wife’s “go-to guy” when she wants little jobs done around the house. But when it comes to getting more from Social Security, I’m just not your guy. In fact, no one is. I’m sure you are getting all you are due from the system.
If you have a Social Security question, Tom Margenau has the answer. Contact him at thomas.margenau@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.