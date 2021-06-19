This weekend, news pages and computer screens will be filled with stories and memories about dads.
Like good things about dads, lists of what to buy dad, famous dads, the best TV dads, a video of that time Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open and hugged his dad, dads who’ve passed away and maybe even a dad joke or two. Then there will be the run-of-the-mill stories about great life lessons learned from dad.
I was wondering what I should write in this space that fits into one of those categories. My Dad isn’t the hardest to buy gifts for and sadly I’ll never be able to hug him after winning the U.S. Open because we both would rather watch paint dry than be golf fans. My Dad isn’t a TV dad, but he was in one of those local PBS “Our Town” specials. (Still waiting on those residual checks, PBS.)
I thought I’d go the other direction and list all the great life advice my Dad has given me that I continually ignore. Why do I do this? Why does any son or daughter ignore life advice from their parents or elders?
Probably because we know better (we don’t), we’ll be able to figure it out ourselves (we can’t) or we think we know it all (well, actually...). OK, I don’t know it all. I’m willing to say I know that I don’t know it all, which means I know something, right?
My Dad has always stressed to not only be on time, but to be early. Also to work hard and be prepared at everything I do and that everything will work out. Another famous one is to make a 10-minute task take only 10 minutes.
My Dad, who fixes watches for a living and is obsessive compulsively early to everything, lives on Lombardi Time. Suffice to say I do not. It’s maybe one of my biggest character flaws. Maybe I just like to make an entrance? Maybe it’s just that I know, as the baby of the family, what I can get away with and use that leverage often. Or maybe I just don’t like showing up early to places I don’t want to be.
Hard work isn’t something I’m opposed to, and I’m mostly prepared for everything I have to do on a daily basis, so I think I have those lessons down. It’s really just the time thing, which is really ironic considering the family business we’re in. For instance, this 30-minute task of writing a column is now into its third hour as I’ve been distracted by — in no particular order — doughnuts, coffee, the rain, Twitter, something shiny on the TV and my phone. I could really go for another doughnut, now that I think about it.
I should mention there is some of my Dad’s life advice I do follow. Since we’re both Chicago Bears fans, we’ve adopted a tradition of not watching when they’re on TV and instead opting for the radio broadcast. At least that way you can only hear, and not see, all of the bad luck and boneheaded mistakes.
Now if you’ll excuse me, I need to go find a Father’s Day present. It’s already Saturday and I can’t be late on this one.
(Pete Sirianni is the managing editor of the New Castle News. Email him at psirianni@ncnewsonline.com or tweet him @petersirianni.)
