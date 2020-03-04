Neshannock High School will present the musical “Sweet Charity “ at 7:30 p.m. March 20 and 21 and at 2 p.m. March 22 in the high school auditorium.
Ticket prices are $11 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, and $9 for students. They can be purchased in the high school lobby from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday through March 12 and March 16-19. Additionally, tickets can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 17 in the high school office. Cash and checks will be accepted.
Tickets also can be reserved online. Go to ntsd.org and find The Arts under the Departments tab. You can also find the link on Neshannock Township School District’s Facebook page.
For questions, call (724) 658-5513.
