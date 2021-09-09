Tickets are available for the rescheduled Westminster College Celebrity Series show “I Am, He Said” – A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond starring Matt Vee, scheduled for Sept. 18.
Postponed from the 2019-2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show marks the Celebrity Series’ return to live performances.
“We are thrilled to be joining performing arts centers from across the country in reopening our doors to offer live in-person entertainment again,” said Celebrity Series Director Connie McGinnis. “We can’t wait to welcome our patrons back to Orr Auditorium.”
The show will feature Matt Vee, the nephew of 1960s pop star Bobby Vee, who will perform Neil Diamond favorites such as “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “America,” “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show” and “Sweet Caroline.”
Also on stage will be Jeff and Tommy Vee, sons of the legendary Bobby Vee and founders of The Killer Vees.
“This is a celebration of an amazing musical icon, one we all love and respect. We have recruited an incredible group of singers and players and have gone back to the original records,” said Tommy Vee. “It is all about the vocals and Matt nails it. It’s a rocking show!”
Tickets originally issued for both performances will be honored for entry on the shows’ new dates.
To purchase tickets, call the box office at (724) 946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity.
