MOHAWK
Mohawk Area High School crowned Mia Conti and Ian Sun as this year’s homecoming queen and king.
The daughter of Marc and Laura Conti, Mia participates in color guard, Bella Voci, musicals and National Honor Society.
She plans to go to a four-year college majoring in the creative arts.
Ian, the son of Angelo and Erin Sun, is a member of National Honor Society, senior class president, Awana Club volunteer and member of his church’s praise team where he plays bass guitar. He shoots competitive archery and enjoys hunting and fishing.
Ian plans to attend Youngstown State University majoring in civil engineering.
NESHANNOCK
Alexandra Kwiat was crowned Neshannock High School’s 2022 homecoming queen.
The daughter of David and Bethany Kwiat, she is a member of the varsity cheer squad, varsity competitive spirit squad and volleyball team. Alexandra serves as the president of Neshannock Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) and Region 2 FBLA. She is also class president and National Honor Society president.
In addition, Alexandra serves on student government, the Layups for Lucy committee and the school district’s health and wellness committee.
Upon graduation, she plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a degree in nursing.
Alexandra was escorted by Nathan Rynd, son of Shawn and Jeanine Rynd, and her convertible was provided by Joe and Jaclyn George.
UNION
Parker Jendrysik, daughter of Jamie and Julie Jendrysik, was chosen as Union Area High School’s 2022 homecoming queen.
She is a three-year letter winner in cross country and track and field. In addition, Parker is president of the journalism club, entrepreneurship club and National Honor Society. She is also a member of Peer Leadership, Spanish club, AP club, musical, Teenettes, video club and was the ESport announcer.
She plans to attend Ohio University and major in media arts and social change while minoring in English.
Parker was escorted by her father, Jamie Jendrysik.
Crowned as Union’s homecoming king was Kaden Fisher, son of Doug and Kiley Fisher. He is a three-year letterman in football and basketball. In addition, he is part of the Tech Team, National Honor Society and the gifted program.
Kaden plans to pursue a career in physical therapy. He was escorted by Elise Booker.
Also taking part in this year’s homecoming events were 1997 queen Katie Buckley Pozzuoli, who served as the grand marshal in the parade escorted by her 1997 escort and classmate, Rob Pilch, the 2021 king and queen Jackson Clark and Madalyn Gorgacz and crown bearers Rose Seminara and Asher Gordon.
NEW CASTLE
New Castle High School’s homecoming events begin Friday with a parade outside Taggart Stadium starting at 5:50 p.m.
The court ceremony, culminating in the crowning of this year’s queen, starts at 6:25 p.m. prior to the football game.
This year’s dance will take place Saturday at the Cascade Park Dance Pavilion.
Members of this year’s homecoming court include:
•Freshman attendant Layla Ott, daughter of Leticia and Shane Ott, escorted by Landon Hart, son of Lindsey Eakin and Justin Kohnen.
•Sophomore attendant Olivia Hood, daughter of Diana and Christopher Hood, escorted by Casey Ondako, son of Bess and Larry Ondako.
•Junior attendant Jori Malone, daughter of Shavaughn Goode and Jory Malone, escorted by Damarian Young, son of Danielle Young-Frye and Chris Frye.
•Senior attendant Alexis Bradley, daughter of Melanie and Kenny Bradley, escorted by Dominic Cade, son of Luann and Don Cade.
•Senior attendant Mackenzie Conley, daughter of Michael and Melissa Conley, escorted by Joshua Hoerner, son of Mary and Dennis Hoerner.
•Senior attendant Amira Johnson, daughter of Neva Lilla and Ken Johnson, escorted by Lucas Bradley, son of Melanie and Kenneth Bradley.
•Senior attendant Amorae Lyles, daughter of Simonae and Robert Lyles, escorted by Cash Buckley, son of Chloe and Doug Buckley.
•Senior attendant Erica Montgomery, daughter of Julianne and Erick Montgomery, escorted by Gavin Petrone, son of Danielle and Michael Petrone.
•Senior attendant Kayah Waller, daughter of Kia and Orlando Waller, escorted by Isaiah Boice, son of Simonae and Michael Boice.
