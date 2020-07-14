Three locals up for Daytime Emmys

A digital daytime drama series could produce Daytime Emmy Awards for three Lawrence County natives.
“Studio City,” which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, was created by Jason Antognoli and Sean Kanan, who also are executive producers along with Brian Levine.
According to Antognoli, the series has been nominated for eight Daytime Emmys in the digital drama category, including best series, best actor (Kanan), best supporting actor (Tristan Rogers), best supporting actress (Carolyn Hennesy and Patrika Darbo), best guest performer (Scott Turner Schofield), best writing team Antognoli and Kanan, along with Timothy Woodward Jr., Lauren DeNormandie, and Michele Kanan) and best directing team.
According to the Amazon Prime Video website, “Studio City” follows the life of Hollywood actor Sam Stevens and the cast of “Hearts on Fire,” America’s number two daytime drama, as they navigate the chaotic world of soap operas and their own messy personal lives.
