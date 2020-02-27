Three local community members are alive today, thanks to the lifesaving research of the American Heart Association: John Sarandrea, Kendel Christoff and Bronson Shirley.
Their battles with heart disease and stories of survival will be shared as part of the 2020 Mercer/Lawrence Heart Ball.
“I had a heart attack at age 32,” Kendel Christoff said. “One of the first things I did after getting out of the hospital was call the American Heart Association. Because they had educated me about the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and what those signs look like specifically for women,
“I’m alive today. My artery was 100 percent blocked. I didn’t have time to waste, so when I felt that jaw pain, like the American Heart Association warned me about, I knew I was having a heart attack. That saved my life.”
On Saturday, these three survivors will share their life-changing stories at the American Heart Association’s 2020 Mercer/Lawrence Heart Ball. This year’s event is being held at Avalon at Buhl Park. While celebrating lives of those touched by the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association, this evening also gives attendees the opportunity to invest in the health of the community.
“Heart disease and stroke are preventable, yet they remain the No. 1 and No. 5 killers of all Americans,” said 2020 Mercer/Lawrence Heart Ball Chair and VP of the Nugent Group, Shane Nugent. “Right here in our community, 6,400 people have already been diagnosed with heart disease, and thousands more are at risk. That’s because 25 percent of our population uses tobacco products, 35 percent of the population is obese and 26 percent of people have high blood pressure.
“Through events like the Heart Ball, the American Heart Association is funding local and national research, along with education programs, to reduce the ravages of cardiovascular disease. I ask everyone in the community to support this vital initiative so that our loved ones will live longer and healthier lives.”
The theme of this year’s event is Leaping into Love; the Roaring ‘20s. Attendees are asked to wear 1920s-themed attire. The event, hosted by WFMJ’s Caroline Collins, begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour. The program will begin at 7 p.m. and includes a live auction, three local survivor stories and an Open Your Heart special appeal.
Sharon Regional Medical Center is the presenting sponsor of the event.
The community can learn more or purchase tickets at www.heart.org/mercerheartball.
