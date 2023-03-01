High schools students from three county school districts recently competed in the Pennsylvania Bar Association Region 2 Mock Trial Competition.
Teams from New Castle, Neshannock and Wilmington took part in the competition at the Butler County Courthouse on Feb. 6 and 7.
Neshannock teams on the second day of competition each won cases.
The first team, representing a fictional plaintiff, won judgement for their client by defeating a defense team from the Moniteau School District.
The second team, representing a fictional defendant, won judgement by defeating the plaintiff team from New Castle.
Neshannock members of the first team were Paige Elliott, Tommy Rasmussen, Sabrina Cook, Paige Stewart, Angelina Dantico, Evan Ryder, Mary Morelli, Kaitlyn Fries, Cameron Bolinger, Rylah Watts and Michael Melaragno.
Members of the second team were Brett Enscoe, Anthony Less, Abigail Less, Jacob Avau, Sophia Covelli, Brianna Bailey and Logan Shaner.
A best advocate and best witness awards were chosen by the opposing team.
Morelli and Elliot won best advocate awards and Watts and Ryder won best witness awards on the first team, while Covelli and Bailey as well as Enscoe and Avau won the respective awards on the second team.
Attorney and former county Assistant District Attorney Diane Shaffer was the “attorney coach” with the first team, while attorney Larry Keith and his associate Joe Olivia worked with the second team.
Wilmington’s defense team defeated the Nehsannock team during the first day of competition, while the plaintiff team fell short against the Seneca Valley School District.
Solomon Glavach won best advocate and Colin Buckwalter won best witness.
The defense attorneys were Glavach, Evan Jones and Micah Shelenberger, and the witnesses were Buckwalter, Elizabeth Bersett and Eryn Conner.
The plaintiff attorneys were Mary Matyasovsky, Annalise Ramirez and Linnea Funari, with the defense witnesses were Lauren Erson, Emelia Ramirez and Evan Bailey.
“This group of students put in many hours of time preparing for both sides of this challenging case, and it showed at the competition,” district gifted support teacher Sara Telesz said.
Two eighth grade students, Chase Martineau and William Matyasovsky, served as timers and trainees.
New Castle competed against the Freeport Area School District the first day and Neshannock on the second.
“We did not win the competition, but they really gained a lot of experience, and we are hoping to improve for further competitions,” advisor George Rigby said.
The team consisted of Akirah Kimmel, Jamie Lemmon, Demarion Martin, Janesa Morrison, Dacid Jackson and Evan Switzer.
On the first day, Kimmel won the best attorney award and Martin won the best witness award, with Kimmel winning best attorney again the second day, with Switzer winning best witness award.
