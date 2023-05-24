Visit Lawrence County’s Burger Trail has gone digital. In addition, the 2023 Craft Burger Trail has expanded to include 19 local restaurants all with unique burgers.
Participants can choose from more than 100 burgers and win prizes along the way with thenew tiered prize system.
Download a digital passport at VisitLawrenceCounty.com/eat-drink/burger-trail/
Restaurants represented this year include: 2nd Ward Sanctuary, Breaking Bread Co., Burg Bar, Crane Room Grille, Crooked Tongue Brewing, DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant, Edward’s Restaurant & Lounge, Grill on the Hill, Hill House Restaurant, Hugger Mugger Tasty Recipes, Kelly’s Side Door Tavern, Koehler Brewery Pub, Mike’s Main Street Bar & Grill, Patsy’s Bar & Grill, Riardo’s Bar & Grill, Smokin’ Daves BBQ, Starwood Rib & Steakhouse, Steel City Sports Bar & Grille and Town & Country Bar & Grill.
Ginny Jacob, assistant director of Visit Lawrence County, said, “The goal is to showcase our local restaurants and their one-of–a-kind burgers and, for 2023, we are happy to welcome two more businesses, Kelly’s Side Door Tavern and Steel City Sports Bar & Grille, both in New Castle. We’ve had a great response regionally and are looking forward to the continued growth and positive feedback with the digital passport.”
Some burgers are made with grilled cheese or have pierogis as the bun while others might include fried egg and bacon.
Other burgers might be beer infused, vegetarian, prime rib or, if you can’t decide, build-your-own burger is always an option. Want a little bit more? Try the cliffhanger challenge with a triple cheeseburger, nine pieces of bacon, a hill of fries and a root beer float. Finish in 10 minutes and it’s free.
Dine in or out at all 19 establishments, order a burger from each and ask a staff member at each location to provide their designated pin to check in to your location.
Collect points along the way for prizes like a mug, ornament, T-shirt or tote bags.
For more information, contact Visit Lawrence County at (724) 654-8408 or email info@VisitLawrenceCounty.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.