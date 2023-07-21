Volant will turn into Diagon Alley this weekend.
The annual Potter Fest — a Harry Potter-themed celebration — returns to the borough from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The various shops will have themed offerings, T-shirts, photo opportunities and characters from the wizardly world wandering around the sidewalks
First held in 2017, the event attracts hundreds of Harry Potter fans to the borough.
LIVE MUSIC: The Friday night Hometown Summer Concert Live! series continues with The Wrangler Band on the Riverwalk Park stage downtown. The band features players known to this area who will play country and classic rock music.
FIREWORKS: Head to Mine & Meadows for the Summer Throw Down as fireworks go up at 10:05 p.m. Saturday.
CAR CRUISE: Carter’s Cruise will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Chewton Volunteer Fire Department at 196 Alice St. in Wampum. The benefit car show is held in memory of Carter Woloszyn, who died in a May 2021 motorcycle accident. Proceeds benefit Lucy’s First Step, which helps offset funeral and counseling costs for families who have lost a child. Music, food trucks, auctions and a 50-50 raffle will be held.
CONCERTS: Phish is at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Friday and Saturday.
FAMILY FUN DAY: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the downtown American Legion Post 343 at 134 N. Jefferson St. will have food, games and a clown show. Admission is $2 for adults and $1 for children. RSVP at (724) 658-3990.
