Do you like doughnuts and bicycling up to 40 miles all at the same time?
If so, you’re in luck.
The third annual Donut Dash 5K and seventh Tour de Donut returns today and Saturday in northern Lawrence County. The 5K race and children’s runs are Friday at the Apple Castle’s orchard where the finish line is a giant, half-moon inflatable doughnut.
On Saturday morning through the afternoon, the Tour de Donut kicks off from Westminster College. Those who complete the 10-, 29-, 30- or 40-mile loops while eating a dozen Apple Castle doughnuts win a special prize.
Both events have registration fees and more information can be found at nwtourdedonut.com. Proceeds this year will benefit the planting of trees and perennial plants along Market Street in New Wilmington.
(A word of advice for any first-timers: Come hungry and eat as many doughnuts as you can at the starting line.)
CAR CRUISE: Bored on a Sunday afternoon? Stop by the Briar Brook Barn Sale (330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road, Hickory Township) between 1 and 4 p.m. for a car cruise.
LIVE MUSIC: An informal concert by the Renova Music Festival will take place tonight at Nova Cellars Winery in Pulaski. On Saturday, the Renova orchestra plays at Villa Maria’s Magnificat Chapel. Tickets are available at the door.
CONCERTS: O.A.R. plays Stage AE tonight, while Hank Williams Jr. takes over The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown. On Sunday night, Paramore takes over PPG Paints Arena in downtown Pittsburgh.
STRAWBERRIES: The 32nd annual Grove City Strawberry Days kicks off at 10 a.m. today and runs through 9 p.m. Those are the hours for Saturday, while Sunday is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s no admission, parking is free and 17 food vendors are going to be set up at the borough’s Memorial Park selling everything from pizza and meatball subs to strawberry-related delicacies.
In Volant, the Everything Strawberry Festival runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with strawberry-themed items for sale.
FARMERS’ MARKET: New Wilmington’s Fresh Marketplace kicks off from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Chestnut and Vine streets with several vendors.
