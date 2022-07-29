To say the least, a lot has happened since 2019.
That’s when the last fireworks festival was held in downtown New Castle. Since then, the festival was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 event was never scheduled.
Finally on Saturday, the event — now branded as the Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival and sponsored by Disabilities Options Network — makes its triumphant return on Saturday. From noon to 10 p.m., downtown New Castle will be the place to be for food, fun, entertainment and a fireworks show to celebrate the Fireworks Capital of America.
At 2 and 6 p.m. at the Riverwalk Park stage, Rickart & Friends strolling musicians will perform, followed at 4 p.m. by the Dante DiThomas Swing Band. The Dorals rock the stage at 8 p.m.
A fashion show is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Zambelli Park at the corner of East Washington and North Mill streets, while performances include a 5 p.m. show by the New Castle cheerleaders and at 9 p.m. a performance by Lawrence County Flow Collective.
Fireworks provided by Starfire Corporation light up the sky at 10 p.m. While there are plenty of places to watch the fireworks show downtown, the Lawrence County Historical Society’s Clavelli Mansion at 408 N. Jefferson St. is offering a free open house from 7 to 10 p.m. with hot dogs, ice cream and soft drinks available for purchase.
The society’s location atop the Jefferson Street hill provides a great vantage point for the fireworks show.
FARMERS MARKETS: Also downtown on Saturday are the two farmers markets. From 8 a.m. to noon at the former Towne Mall, the Hometown Growers and Makers Market will have produce, bakers, home goods and more. At the Washington Centre parking lot, the New Castle Farmers Market runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon and will also have fresh vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs and more.
Ellwood City’s farmers market runs from 8 a.m. to noon in the municipal parking lot along Beaver Avenue and has live music from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
New Wilmington’s Fresh Marketplace is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Vine and Chestnut streets. Live music begins at 10 a.m.
LIVE MUSIC: The Lawrence County Brass Band plays at the Ellwood City community plaza at 7 p.m. Saturday. The rain location is Lincoln High School’s auditorium.
After playing at the fireworks festival on Saturday, the Dante DiThomas Swing Band takes its talent to Pearson Park for a 3 to 5 p.m. show on Sunday.
A SHORT DRIVE AWAY: The Hermitage Arts Festival runs noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the city’s Rodney White Park. A fireworks show is set for 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The festival will have live music all day, more than 40 artists and vendors and more than 10 food trucks.
