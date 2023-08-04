You gotta regatta, right?
The annual Moraine State Park Regatta returns today, tomorrow and Sunday at the park off Route 422. The regatta runs from 4 to 8 p.m. today, 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. tomorrow and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Activities will be on water and land and feature recreational opportunities for people of all ages. The park said last year’s crowd numbered a record 28,000 people.
Events include kayaking, yoga, family fishing, lessons on fly fishing and sailing, live music, a boat parade and a car cruise.
Vendors will supply food and crafts, while fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m. tomorrow.
SUMMER FEST: Wampum’s Summer Fun Fest is today and tomorrow. There will be a car cruise from 4 p.m. to dusk along Main Street, while food vendors, children’s activities and a raffle will be on site.
That event will feature music from The Doo Wop Doctors, food and two wineries — Creekside Cellars Winery and Croaker’s Brewing Co.
CRAFT SHOW: Marti Park’s annual craft show runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow at the park at 985 Phillips School Road in New Wilmington. There will be vendors, craft booths, a food truck, Amish doughnuts, raffle baskets, children’s carnival games and book readings. All proceeds benefit the Marti Park Foundation.
CONCERTS: The downtown Riverwalk Park concerts are off this week before returning next Friday for the final two of the year. However, P!NK brings her show to Pittsburgh’s PNC Park tomorrow night.
ITALIAN FESTIVAL: Just over the border in Youngstown, the 37th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest runs today through Sunday in the city’s downtown area. There will be more than 30 Italian restaurants and vendors, musical performances throughout the days, a pasta-eating contest, homemade wine and peppers in oil contests and an outdoor Mass on Sunday.
