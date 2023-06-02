The calendar has flipped to June and weekend events are back for some summer fun.
June is Pride Month celebrating and commemorating members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities. Pride kicked off in New Castle last weekend with Arts & Education at the Hoyt’s second annual color run. This weekend, Pride celebrations continue with a film series, drag brunch and inclusive church services.
The film series movie on Thursday was Oscar-winning “Moonlight.” Next Thursday, “Rafiki” will be shown at 5:30 p.m. at the New Castle Public Library. The series is presented by the library and Historic Warner Cascade Theatre Museum.
The drag brunch is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Third Independent Presbyterian Church, 1315 E. Washington St. Tickets are $30 and include admission and a meal. Drinks are BYOB. The lineup includes Piranha Platinum, Starrlet O’Hara, Miss Wonda, Eva Lucian, Latrice Joy and Batonya Dumplin.
The brunch is sponsored by Rustbelt Revitalization, a nonprofit to spur community development through economic success.
In Pittsburgh, the city is celebrating 50 years of Pride this weekend. Events start today, but the main attractions are Saturday with a march and different entertainment wrapping up on the North Shore.
•LOCAL LIVE MUSIC: Free concerts return for the summer at New Wilmington’s “Arts in the Park” amphitheater series with the Cranberry’s Men Chorus from 6 to 7 p.m., followed by The Lawrence County Brass from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
•MORE LIVE MUSIC: In May, “friend of the paper” Tanisha Thomas compiled a list of concerts coming to the biggest Pittsburgh venues all summer. You can check the listing that runs often in the Lifestyles section. On Saturday, the main attraction is Pride on the Shore Featuring Ava Max & FLETCHER with Betty Who and JORDY at Stage AE. Meanwhile, Dead & Company’s farewell tour hits Burgettstown’s Pavilion at Star Lake on Monday night.
•BOOK SALE: The 28th annual book sale at Northminster Presbyterian Church at 2434 Wilmington Road wraps up its second day today. The sale, which includes more than 30,000 books, is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow. Reporter Gwen Albers wrote a preview of the book sale in the May 19 edition.
•BREAKFAST: The American Legion Post 343’s breakfast is set for 8 to 11 a.m. at the post at 134 N. Jefferson St. Adults are $10, children $7 and veterans eat free with ID. (In case you missed it, the legion is taking over as caretaker of the oft-overgrown Greenwood Cemetery.)
•5K RUN: The 13th Villa Maria-thon 5K run and 2-mile walk is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at Villa Maria Community Center, 2067 Evergreen Road. You can register in person or on the Villa Maria website.
•AMISH HOSPITAL BENEFIT AUCTION: Starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, the annual New Wilmington Livestock Auction at 2006 Mercer New Wilmington Road will include Amish washing machines, buggies, stoves, flowers, quilts, furniture and baked goods. Proceeds help pay medical bills for an Amish family in the community. It’s open to Amish and non-Amish.
