Get out your magic wands and broomsticks.
Volant’s Potter Fest is back for another year in the borough.
The popular festival is held in connection with Harry Potter’s birthday (fans of the book series know the wizard was born July 31) and brings hundreds of tourists to town. This year’s event, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, will have a sorting booth and magic wand class as well as photo opportunities with Potter and Hermione.
Shop specials also will be available throughout the borough.
COMMUNITY DAY: Casey K Creations, located at 2701 Wilmington Road, will host a community day on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. Chick-fila-A and Kim’s Ice Cream trucks will provide food, while Jeff Feola will DJ. Drinks from Creekside Winery and Croakers Brewing Company will also be on site, as well as children’s activities like face painting, giveaways and discounted pottery painting.
LIVE MUSIC: It’s another local favorite taking the Riverwalk Park stage for the Hometown Summer Concert Series on Friday. Grandview Soul takes the stage from 6 to 9 p.m. Band members include Jewel Ullrich (lead vocalist), Vince Gentile (keyboard), Walker Martz (guitar), Adam Kaminski (guitar), Adam Alfano (drums) and John Onufrak (bass).
Food options include Yo Momma’s Kitchen, The Confluence, VentiSei Winery, Nina’s Italian Ice and Popped Envy gourmet popcorn. Divine Butterfly Supply and Hopes Majesty will be at the event sharing locally made goods and treats.
In Pearson Park, Jon & Bob will play acoustic 1970s and ‘80s music from the park’s pavilion from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Make sure to bring a chair.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: At the New Wilmington Borough Park, Disney’s “Encanto” will play at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Please bring a blanket or chairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.