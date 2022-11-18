Those looking to get in the holiday spirit won’t have to go far this weekend.
With a plethora of events scheduled in downtown New Castle and around Lawrence County — along with temperatures in the 30s — the holiday season is here in full force.
The main attraction is in downtown New Castle all day Saturday.
Since moving to a daytime parade and tree-lighting ceremony in 2019, thousands have packed Croton Avenue and East Washington Street for a series of events. The Hometown Holiday Parade is set to step off at 3 p.m. However, there are many things to do before that.
SANTA PICTURES: Starting at noon when Santa, Mrs. Claus and an elf will visit the New Castle News.
Residents can enter our main office doors at 27 N. Mercer St. before zig-zagging their way through the hallway to Santa’s sleigh. Pictures with the trio will be emailed at a later date. Be sure to get there early as Santa will only be around from noon to 2 p.m. before he has to get back to checking his nice list.
PRE-PARADE: Local band Grandview Soul will play a concert from 1 to 2:30 p.m. in The Confluence. Free hot chocolate will be available at Zambelli Park on the corner of Washington and Mill streets courtesy of Grace United Methodist Ministry, while hats and balloon animals will be provided by Dragonfly Balloons. The Lawrence County Flow Collective will perform with hula hoops.
In the lot next to Butz Flowers, Volant Candy will have a sale in a makeshift gingerbread house. VentiSei Winery will be set up in the Servaxnet (former Penn Power building) lobby on Kennedy Square.
PARADE: As of earlier this week, there were more than 70 floats scheduled to be included in the parade. The parade should last around 90 minutes. The grand marshal is Andrew Morgan, an astronaut and Lawrence County native who spent nearly a year living aboard the International Space Station from July 2019 to April 2020.
PERFORMERS: Kali Davies-Anderson, Hannah D’Egidio, The Ullrich Sisters, Mark and Kassie McConnell, The Dorals’ Jimmy Lombardo, Holly Marshall, Vaughn Hudspath, Allyson R. Hood and Snarfunkle will all perform prior to the tree-lighting.
TREE-LIGHTING: The tree on Kennedy Square will be lit at 5:30 by Morgan and New Castle Mayor Chris Frye. The event is done in memory of former New Visions for Lawrence County president and Lawrence County Commissioner Robert Del Signore. Once lit, a special effects and fireworks show from Pyrotecnico will commence.
BANDS: In the Servaxnet building, The Zoo will play from 6 to 9 p.m. Twlefth Street will play the same hours in The Confluence.
CRAFT SHOWS: A market in the former Towne Mall runs from noon to 8 p.m. At the American Legion, there is a craft show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Another craft show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wayne Township Fire Hall.
DINNER AND CHOIR COMPETITION: The former Pulaski Elementary School, now branded as the River Valley Community Resource Center, is holding a dinner and vocal choir competition. Combo tickets are $35, while tickets for just the choir portion are $5.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL: Need a quick bite to eat before all the downtown festivities? Head over to the parish center at 117 N. Beaver St. next to St. Mary Church. On the menu for eat-in or takeout is everything from cavatelli and meatball sandwiches to Easter bread and stuffed cabbage.
VARIETY SHOW: Union Area High School will present a variety show at 7 p.m. Saturday. The show is a fundraiser for the district’s theater program. Tickets at the door are $10.
SHENANGO TREE-LIGHTING EXTRAVAGANZA: On Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., there will be live performances, fireworks, pictures with Santa and more at the township building.
