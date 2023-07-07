Let’s go to the market this weekend.
The New Castle Farmers Market makes its return on Saturday to the downtown area. A longtime staple of East Street and in the parking lot near the former Days Inn along the Neshannock Creek, the market is now going to be held in the breezeway of the Washington Centre.
The location change allows the market to still be outdoors with fresh air, but also with cover from the sun and any rain. The parking lot and the sidewalk on Mill Street will also be utilized. The market runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through October.
You’ll be able to find all the best vegetables from local farmers, baked goods, flowers and more. Make sure to come early before all the best goods are purchased.
LIVE MUSIC: Casanove and the Divas takes the Riverwalk Park stage from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday night. The group is known for powerhouse vocals and a magnetic stage presence. Ron Orrico, a New Castle native, will be drumming for the band.
FIREWORKS: Head to the SNPJ Recreation Center in Enon Valley for the 40th annual Slovenefest, which begins Friday and runs through Sunday. Find music all weekend, food and culture from Slovenia at the annual event. Fireworks are Saturday at dusk.
CONCERTS: In announcing the dates for her new tour, Beyoncé won over Pittsburgh’s heart by saying she’d be playing at “Heinz Field” instead of the newly named Acrisure Stadium. She ripped their hearts out Wednesday when she canceled the tour date altogether.
Anyway, this weekend Ed Sheeran takes to Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night, while Eric Clapton is at The Pavilion at Star Lake. Weezer is at Stage AE on Tuesday, while Post Malone brings his highly anticipated tour to Star Lake on Wednesday.
RED, WHITE, BLUEBERRY FESTIVAL: Head to Volant from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday for a family-friendly event with shopping, food, libations and blueberry everything, including Blue’s Band FX Project from 1 to 4 p.m. at the mill porch. Crafts, vendors and special blueberry features will be there.
