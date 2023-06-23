Live music is back in downtown New Castle.
The Wait returns to the Riverwalk Park stage for the kickoff of the Summer Concert Series from 6 to 9 p.m. tonight.
The New Castle band will play a mix including country and rock to blues and soul. There will be a 50-50 raffle, food from The Confluence, Little Johnny’s II, Kathy’s Katering and Nina’s Italian Ice.
Make sure to check the Hometown Holidays & Summer Concerts Live: New Castle, PA Facebook page for updates if there is inclement weather.
The concert series continues on June 30, July 7, 21 and 28 and Aug. 11 and 18.
CONCERTS: Star Lake and Stage AE are the places to be for music lovers in the next week. The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown is playing host to Dave Matthews Band tonight, while Dierks Bentley plays Saturday and Big Time Rush is there Wednesday. Stage AE on Pittsburgh’s North Shore has Rebulation on Tuesday and My Morning Jacket on Wednesday.
STORYTELLING ON THE LAWN: The Lawrence County Historical Society is hosting a free storytelling event geared toward 5- to 12-year-olds Saturday at 1 p.m. Snacks and drinks will be sold. There will also be tours of the society’s Clavelli Mansion from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for $5. Tour reservations can be made by calling the LCHS at (724) 658-4022. The tour fee is $5 per person.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION: The monthly free food distribution starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Cascade Galleria. The Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania have enough food boxes for up to 1,300 families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.