Need to buy produce or vegetables this weekend?
You won’t have to go far.
There are four farmers markets going on this weekend with the opening of New Castle’s iteration downtown in the Washington Centre parking lot along East Street. The 14th annual market will run from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 29 and offers everything from vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs, canned and baked goods, organic items and crafts.
Those interested in becoming a vendor should apply at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce or by contacting market manager Audrey Przybylski at (724) 654-7457 or by email at Audrey339@aol.com.
In the Towne Mall parking lot, the third Hometown Growers and Makers market runs from 8 a.m. to noon and also has produce, crafters, jewelry, home goods and more.
Meanwhile in New Wilmington, the Fresh Marketplace will once again run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the corner of Chestnut and Vine streets with more than 35 farmers and vendors along with live music. The Ellwood City market is from 8 a.m. to noon in the municipal parking lot along Beaver Avenue. Live music will occur from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
LIVE MUSIC: There is no downtown concert in New Castle this Friday night. However, Pearson Park in Neshannock Township and the New Wilmington amphitheater will each have live acts.
In Pearson Park, Doug McIltrot and Danny Natale will perform from 3 to 5 p.m. from the park’s pavilion. Those going should remember to bring a chair. At New Wilmington, the Strathgeny Scottish Fiddlers, Melinda Crawford and David Gardner will play beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.
FESTIVAL: The Slovenefest runs from Friday through Sunday at the SNPJ Recreation Center at 270 Martin Road, Enon Valley. The three-day event celebrates the food, music, culture and fun of Slovenia.
CRAFT SHOW: On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., 25 vendors will be at the Savannah United Methodist Church at 84 Savannah Gardner Road. Lunch will be available for purchase from noon to 2 p.m.
