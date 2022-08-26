Anyone wanting to take a trip down memory lane can instead this weekend just take a trip to downtown New Castle.
The Memories Car Cruise revs up for its 16th year Sunday. Organizer Phil Sunseri is calling for around 500 classic cars to line East Washington Street from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to perusing the cars, there will also be door prizes, event T-shirts and raffles at the no-cost event.
Entertainment will be provided by The Dorals from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and the Gemtones, a Pittsburgh-based outfit, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Major sponsors and partners include Hovis Auto and Truck Supply, Reed Oil Co. and McClymonds Supply and Transit.
LIVE MUSIC: A concert by local Christian band Holy Fire is being held at 7 p.m. today at Fellowship in the Word Ministries, 1228 Rebecca St. The concert is free and there will be a love offering taken.
In New Wilmington tonight, the Rotary Club is sponsoring a BBQ chicken dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. with a 5 p.m. performance by Sounds of Summer, featuring Westminster College students and friends.
On Sunday at the Eintracht Picnic Grounds on McKee Crossing Road, the Rock for Relay event will include raffles, a cash bar and live music beginning at 1 p.m. The lineup includes EPIC at 1 p.m. followed by Snarfunkle (5 p.m.), Grandview Soul (7 p.m.) and The Wait (9 p.m.) with all proceeds benefitting Team InVINCEable for the American Cancer Society Relay for Life.
At Pearson Park on Sunday, the Red Coat Brass Band plays from 2 to 5 p.m. Bring a blanket or chair for the gazebo show.
FARMERS MARKETS: Farmers markets in New Castle run from 8 a.m. to noon at the former Towne Mall parking lot, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Washington Centre parking lot, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in New Wilmington and from 8 a.m. to noon in Ellwood City.
MOVING WALL: After spending last weekend in Ellwood City, The Moving Wall will is on display in Hermitage through Monday evening. The replica Vietnam Memorial will be located at 2690 E. State St. near John Flynn Funeral Home and the Avenue of 444 Flags.
