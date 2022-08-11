There’s another local festival this weekend.
And yes, there will be fireworks.
After COVID-19 largely shut down events during the summer of 2020, Lawrence County — home to New Castle, dubbed the Fireworks Capital of America — had just two fireworks shows that year.
Things have changed since then. This weekend’s fireworks show can be found in Mahoningtown. The neighborhood’s Mahoningtown Community Day kicks off again Saturday at Darlington Park and runs from noon until after 9 p.m., when a baby doll dance precedes the fireworks show.
CREEK CLEANUP: The Fly Shop, located in the Washington Centre, is sponsoring a Neshannock Creek cleanup Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Volunteers should report to the store at 9:30 a.m. Informational speakers will be present following the cleanup at noon.
LIVE MUSIC: There’s no downtown concert this week in New Castle. Instead, music will happen elsewhere in New Castle, Ellwood City and Neshannock Township’s Pearson Park.
At 7 p.m. Saturday in Ellwood City, the Allegheny Brass Band plays at the downtown community plaza for the borough’s summer concert series. The rain location is Lincoln High School’s auditorium.
On Sunday afternoon in New Castle, Grandview Soul and We’re Almost Home will play from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Papa Gelateria at 318 Highland Ave. The Sunday Funday event is sponsored by the New Castle Music Festival, which is set for Sept. 24 in Cascade Park. In Pearson Park, The Wait play from 2 to 5 p.m.
COMMUNITY DAY: Besides The Wait, Pearson Park’s annual Community Day runs from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. There will be a car cruise, kids inflatable slides, games, sidewalk chalk, a food truck, YMCA games, crafts and vendors. An ice cream social ($5) to benefit Hess Figure Skating will occur.
FARMERS MARKETS: Farmers markets in New Castle run from 8 a.m. to noon at the former Towne Mall parking lot, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Washington Centre parking lot, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in New Wilmington and from 8 a.m. to noon in Ellwood City.
COMING UP: The Lawrence County Fair officially opens on Monday and runs through Aug. 20. The Vietnam Veterans Moving Wall will be at Ewing Park Aug. 18 to 22. The Wall will be in Hermitage Aug. 25 to 29 near John Flynn Funeral Home and the Avenue of 444 Flags.
