It’s only mid-July, but the dog days of summer are already here.
The second Dog Days of Summer takes place Saturday and Sunday in Ellwood City’s Ewing Park. The fundraiser, organized by Joe Reed and Reed’s Services, started last summer as a way to raise money for the police department to purchase a dog and continue its K9 unit. Reed said $40,000 was raised last year.
This year’s event will benefit all the K9 units in Lawrence County on Saturday with the money going into separate accounts just for the dogs to cover things like medical bills. Sunday’s event benefits the Ellwood City Fire Department to help it outfit its new ladder truck.
The fun begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with a car cruise. Sunday starts at 10 a.m. Both days wrap up at 8 p.m.
FIREWORKS: Another fireworks show is happening this weekend. In Enon Valley, the community day and bluegrass festival runs from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m., when the day is capped with a fireworks show. Opening ceremonies are at 9 a.m. with a parade at 10 a.m. Vendors and children’s activities will also be available.
LIVE MUSIC: After an off week, the Hometown Summer Concert Series returns Friday. From 6 to 9 p.m., local band The Wait will take the Riverwalk Park stage. The featured food will be Pap Pap’s Smokehouse of Greenville along with other options inside The Confluence.
Also on Friday night, The Strathgehny Scottish Fiddlers take the stage in the New Wilmington amphitheater at 8 p.m. On Saturday night in the amphitheater, Beatlemania plays from 6 to 8 p.m. with food by Big Mike’s Food Shack.
On Saturday in Ellwood City, RMS Trio plays at the community plaza at 7 p.m., with a rain location of Lincoln High School. On Sunday in Pearson Park from 2 to 5 p.m., Train Wreck will play classic rock and country tunes.
FARMERS MARKETS: The New Castle Farmers Market runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Washington Centre parking lot, while the Hometown Growers and Makers Market starts at 8 a.m. in the former Towne Mall parking lot.
In Ellwood City, the market opens goes from 8 a.m. to noon in the municipal lot along Beaver Avenue.
The Fresh Marketplace in New Wilmington is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the corner of Chestnut and Vine streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.