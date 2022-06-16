Juneteenth events in New Castle aren’t anything new.
While the celebration has normally been hosted at the downtown Riverwalk Park and stage, last year the event was moved to the South Side between the Ebenezer Church of God and Vista South apartments. It’s on the move again this year to Cascade Park.
The celebration is scheduled from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday in the park and will again feature music, games, vendors and a history of the holiday. Juneteenth was officially declared a federal holiday last year and was recognized in Pennsylvania in 2019.
The observance marks the ultimate end of slavery in the United States. However, that news did not arrive for another two years in Galveston, Texas, which continued to be a stronghold of slavery in the interim.
Octavia Payne, a retired New Castle Area School District educator, will present the history of the holiday with a talk. This year’s celebration is sponsored by the New Castle NAACP and will feature a wide-ranging menu and various vendors and games.
PRAYING IN COLOR: A workshop at 7 p.m. tonight at the First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St., will be held for those wanting to come and get acquainted with a new way of praying. All supplies will be provided and there is no charge. Fellowship with ice cream sundaes and snacks will follow.
SUMMER CLEANUP: A summer cleanup of the Riverwalk Park downtown will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The cleanup, organized by New Visions for Lawrence County, will help spruce up the park for next Friday’s commencement of the summer concert series, featuring The Dorals.
There will be landscape trimming (bring clippers, if you have them), some weeding (gloves will be provided) and some planting of flowers (shovels will be provided). There especially is a need for a couple of pressure washers to clean areas of the rocks and stage.
For more information, contact Angie Urban at (724) 510-1410.
LIVE MUSIC: The Renova Music Festival wraps up with a concert tonight at 7:30 p.m. at St. Camillus Church. It features faculty artists from the chamber music festival performing the music of Mozart, Max Reger and more. Tickets, which are $10 for adults and $5 for students, are available at the door.
12th Street will rock The Confluence stage tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m. downtown. The band includes locals Greg Klabon, Alan Houk, Richard Owrey and Chris Gilboy.
On Sunday, Pearson Park will be the place to be for country and rock hits from the Wrangler Band. They will play from the park’s gazebo from 3 to 5 p.m. As always, remember to bring a chair.
MOVIES IN THE PARK: On Saturday, from the New Wilmington borough park’s amphitheater, “The Mitchells vs. The Machines” will play at 8:30 p.m.
YOGA: An outdoor yoga class led by Shannon Prestopine will be held in Pearson Park on Sunday from 10 to 11 a.m. Register for free at infiflow.com and click on the schedule link.
