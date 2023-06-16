Free food, free fun and a history lesson wrapped all in one?
That’s what residents will get when attending Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration at Whole Truth Pentecostal Ministries, 1204 W. Washington St. on the city’s West Side. The celebration runs from 2 to 8 p.m.
Juneteenth, a federal holiday since 2021, means the post office and other federal buildings will be closed on Monday. Juneteenth is a celebration marking the freedom of slaves in Galveston, Texas, in 1865. Those slaves had been free since Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, but some Southern slave owners were reluctant to share that news so they could continue to profit from the unpaid labor.
Other names for Juneteenth include Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day or Black Independence Day.
Saturday’s event in New Castle is sponsored by the nonprofit Cultural Committee of New Castle, whose founder is city Councilman David Ward. Vendors, music, games and free food are included in the highlights of the event, now in its fourth location in four years after previous iterations were held downtown, on the South Side and, last year, in Cascade Park.
STATE TITLE GAME: It’s been an unbelievable year for Union High School’s athletic teams. The football team won the WPIAL title and advanced to the state title game. The girls basketball team won the Class 1A WPIAL and state titles in the winter. The school’s softball team won the WPIAL Class 1A title and takes the field at Penn State University for a chance for another state gold medal. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. and you can watch on TV on PCN or listen to an audio-only stream with area broadcasters (that means no mispronounced names!) on the Lawrence County Sportsnet at www.lcsportsnet.com. Follow along with live tweets and coverage from the New Castle News’ award-winning sports reporter Cody Pattison at twitter.com/ncnewssports and Emily Matthews of the Pittsburgh Union Progress will be on the field taking photos for us.
FOOD TRUCK: Hungry? Stop down to DON ReClaim! at 424 N. Croton Ave. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the weekly Friday food truck in the parking lot. This week is Gravy Griddle Co. with a sandwich menu of an Italian, chicken and pulled pork.
LIVE MUSIC: The Renova Music Festival young artist chamber ensemble plays tonight at 7:30 at The Confluence downtown. The Renova Chamber orchestra is also playing at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Villa Maria’s Magnificat Chapel. Tickets are available at the door.
CONCERTS: While Taylor Swift mania runs through Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium on Friday and Saturday night, Down the Deep will play Saturday night at the smaller Mr. Smalls Theater in Millvale. Stage AE shows this week include boygenius, the supergroup fronted by Swift pal Phoebe Bridgers (Tuesday), Fleet Foxes (Wednesday) and Darcy & Jer (Thursday). Dave Matthews Band rocks at Star Lake next Friday night.
FARMERS MARKET: New Wilmington’s Fresh Marketplace runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Chestnut and Vine streets.
