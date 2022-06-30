Where are the fireworks this weekend?
Lawrence County residents won’t have to go far to find them.
Wampum, New Wilmington, Ellwood City and Neshannock Township will each have shows over the extended weekend.
On Friday, the Ride, White and Blue 4th of July event at Mines & Meadows in Wampum will have a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Then on Sunday night, the Ellwood City Festival will have fireworks at 10 p.m. from Ewing Park. The festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary with arts, crafts, food and entertainment running from Saturday through Monday.
Westminster College’s Independence Day celebration at Brittain Lake is back Sunday after a two-year hiatus. Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. Beginning at 7:30 p.m., the River City Brass Band will perform a concert.
Finally on Monday, Pearson Park will be the place to be with its annual festival and 10 p.m. fireworks show. From 2 to 10 p.m., food trucks, children’s activities and crafters will be in the park. The Red Coat Band will perform a concert from 2 to 5 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC: Let’s Groove Tonight, a leading Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band, takes the Friday-night Riverwalk Park stage for the second Hometown Summer Series concert. The show starts at 6 and runs until 9 p.m.
In Pearson Park on Sunday afternoon, Cherry Radium will play Fleetwood Mac and other pop hits from the gazebo. The show runs from 3 to 5 p.m.
FARMERS MARKETS: Those looking for fresh produce, vegetables and crafts will be in luck Saturday morning. The Fresh Marketplace in New Wilmington runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the corner of Chestnut and Vine streets where there are more than 35 farmer and artist vendors along with live music and children’s activities.
In New Castle, the second Hometown Growers and Makers Market runs from 8 a.m. to noon in the former Towne Mall parking lot. There will be produce, crafters, baked goods and more.
The New Castle farmer’s market opens for the season July 9 in the downtown Washington Centre parking lot.
