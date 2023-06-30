It seems like summer just started, but the Fourth of July weekend is already here — meaning barbecues, music and fireworks.
Things get started Friday night when Totally 80s attempts to be the first band to take the downtown Riverwalk Park stage for the Hometown Summer Concerts Live! series. Last week’s band, The Wait, had its concert moved indoors to The Confluence because of rainy weather.
Barring the same outcome, Totally 80s will rock the stage with their blend of pop and rock from the big hair era. The Confluence, Little Johnny’s II, VentiSei winery, Nina’s Italian Ice and Kathy’s Katering will be offering food and drink sales.
The fun continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food & Entertainment Festival. The 41st annual event offers exactly what it says all from the borough’s Ewing Park grounds. There’s no charge for admission and around 20,000 people came through last year.
Main attractions for the weekend include the Little Miss Firecracker pageant on Friday, the Ellwood City Ledger 10K race on Saturday morning, a juried arts show and live entertainment all throughout the weekend.
Fireworks wrap up the show at 10 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMINSTER COLLEGE INDEPENDENCE DAY: The 32nd old-fashioned Independence Day celebration kicks off at 7:30 p.m. from Westminster College on Monday. The event features a performance from the River City Brass Band and is highlighted by a 9:15 fireworks show by Pyrotecnico.
Food vendors will be onsite.
PEARSON PARK: The Neshannock Township park’s annual Fourth of July celebration runs from 2 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday with food trucks, children’s activities and concerts by the Red Coat Brass Band and DJ Spidey. Fireworks from the park are at 10 p.m.
CONCERTS: Ed Sheeran won’t bring the kind of buzz and excitement of Taylor Swift, but his Acrisure Stadium concert next Saturday is sure to bring a crowd. Godsmack and Staind play The Pavilion At Star Lake on Wednesday and Eric Clapton is there Saturday.
FIREWORKS: To recap, fireworks in Lawrence County will color the sky on Sunday (10 p.m., Ellwood City), Monday (9:15 p.m., Westminster College) and Tuesday (10 p.m., Pearson Park).
