Downtown is the place to be this weekend.
The annual Freedom Fair & Fireworks Festival, sponsored by DON Services, returns from noon to 10 p.m. throughout the downtown area. The festival’s slogan is “Celebrating Diversity, Inclusion and Freedom” and coincides with Disability Pride Month and the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act signing on July 26, 1990.
Beginning at noon, an opening ceremony for the Riverwalk Bike Trail will happen. At 11:30 a.m., riders willing to go on a tour can park at or near the Washington Centre plaza before the ceremony.
At 1 p.m., there will be a Special Olympics basketball game on Mercer Street. Rocking the Riverwalk Park stage will be Meatless Stew at 3 p.m, Lawrence County Brass Band at 4 p.m., Dante DiThomas Swing Band at 5 p.m. and Grandview Soul at 7 p.m.
Fireworks will be shot at dusk from near the former Days Inn hotel and police department.
Food and other vendors will be downtown on the blocked-off East Washington Street.
CONCERTS: Granger Smith (with Earl Dibbles Jr.) and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats play Stage AE on Friday and Tuesday, respectively. Meanwhile on Saturday in Youngstown, Kid Rock is headlining Y Live’s concert series. The rocker is set to take the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available on Ticketmaster.
FOOD TRUCKS: At the Cascade Galleria, there will be a small food truck festival with three trucks ranging in cuisine from soul food to hot dogs and meatball, hot sausage and chicken parmesan sandwiches.
DOG WASH FUNDRAISER: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at North Memorial Animal Hospital (143 Route 18, New Wilmington), a dog wash fundraiser will benefit the Humane Society of Lawrence County. The event will include a basket auction, vendors and a Chick-fil-A food truck.
BLOCK PARTY: From 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Christ Lutheran Church (1302 E. Washington St.), hot dogs, corn on the cob, popcorn and watermelon are on the menu. There will be a dunk tank, face painting and other games as well as entertainment. For more details, call (724) 658-8009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.