As we wind into the dog days of summer, one of Lawrence County’s marquee annual events wraps up this weekend.
The Lawrence County Fair finishes with a fireworks finale on Saturday night. However, there’s still fun to be had on Friday and during the day Saturday. Aside from seeing farm animals, buying those big lemonade drinks and riding the amusement rides, Friday offers at magic show by TJ Hill (5 p.m.), a Wolves of the World event and “bull ride mania” at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand.
On Saturday, top picks include the mullet contest (6 p.m.) and the demolition derby (7:30 p.m.).
LIVE MUSIC: New Castle’s downtown summer concert series wraps up Friday night at the Riverwalk Park with crowd-favorite The Dorals taking the stage. The group will play music from the 1950s, ‘60s, ‘70s and beyond. On Saturday, Rare of Breed, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based artist blends country and Christian music with hip-hop production. He plays at 6 p.m. at Shepherds Light Ministry (303 Pearson St.). Tickets are $10. On Sunday in Neshannock’s Pearson Park, Lace and Bass play from 2 to 5 p.m.
MARKETS: The New Castle Farmers Market runs from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Meanwhile at the Cascade Galleria, the Growers & Makers Market goes from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturdays until Oct. 14 where there will be produce and crafts for sale. New Wilmington’s Fresh Marketplace is also from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Chestnut and Vine streets. This week, Ruby will provide music on her guitar and fiddle.
MOVIE IN THE PARK: At New Wilmington’s community amphitheater, “Matilda the Musical” will begin at 8:30 p.m. Friday.
FOOD DISTRIBUTION: The monthly food distribution begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cascade Galleria at 100 S. Jefferson St. Led by the N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, boxes of food are available for up to 1,300 families and loaded directly into vehicles. For more information, visit www.jubileeministriesint.com, call (724) 657-3884, @nourishgingotherswellbeing on Facebook or email JubileeMinistriesNOWproject@gmail.com.
CONCERTS: Luke Bryan’s headlining “Country on Tour” arrives Saturday at The Pavilion at Star Lake. Supporting acts include Chayce Beckham, Ashley Cooke, Conner Smith and DJ Rock.
